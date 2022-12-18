Meet the celebrity guests of NBC’s The Wheel 2022

The Wheel is NBC's newest reality TV series, set to premiere this holiday season. The game show will premiere on December 19, 2022, at 10 pm ET/9 pm CT.

NBC's The Wheel is a trivia-based game show that is based on the British series of the same name. The British version aired on the BBC in 2020. The forthcoming show will feature a new set of contestants in every episode who appear and battle it out for a chance to bag $100,000.

Michael McIntyre @McInTweet The Wheel USA spins every night on NBC from Monday 19th! The Wheel USA spins every night on NBC from Monday 19th! https://t.co/jlwd8QOtA6

The rules of the game are pretty simple, the contestant in front of the wheel will have to spin it and answer questions based on the wacky topics it lands on in order to test their knowledge.

The contestants will not be alone, they will have a bunch of celebrities who will appear in each episode to help them out. But there's a catch. The contestants will not get to choose the celebrity to get help from. They will have to spin the wheel and whoever it lands on will have to help them whether the topic is in their expertise or not.

Michael McIntyre @McInTweet I’m bringing The Wheel to America on @nbc for the holidays! We’re getting started December 19 with over 50 celebrity guests! #NBCTheWheel I’m bringing The Wheel to America on @nbc for the holidays! We’re getting started December 19 with over 50 celebrity guests! #NBCTheWheel https://t.co/44ys97Sxin

The official synopsis for The Wheel reads,

"The series features suspenseful high-stakes trivia, laugh-out-loud moments, and more than 50 all-star guests seated on a spectacular 42-foot-wide spinning wheel...Created and hosted by McIntyre, each hourlong episode follows six celebrity guests spinning, advising, and supporting charismatic Contestants as they endeavor to be the last one standing."

Continuing, it reads,

"As the Contestants vie for the chance to win over $100,000, the celebrities lend their expertise in a variety of hilarious and outrageous categories from candy and comedians to poker and politics."

Each episode will feature a new set of celebrities who will appear to help the contestants.

The Wheel will feature celebrity guests who will aim to help the contestants

The famed reality TV show is hosted by comedian and television personality Michael McIntyre. Below mentioned are the celebrity guests who will appear in each episode.

Episode one - The Wheel: Premiere

Celebrity guests: Cat Cora, Mark McGrath, Todrick Hall, Steve Kornacki, Christina Ricci, and Amber Ruffin.

Episode two - Boats, Soaps & Wrestling Ropes

Celebrity guests: Vivica A. Fox, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Jojo, John Urschel, Captain Sandy Yawn, and Bruno Tonioli.

Episode three - Déjà Vu & Eyes of Blue

Celebrity guests: Judge Greg Mathis, Ricki Lake, Mark Sanchez, Amber Ruffin, Justin Willman, and Tori Spelling.

Episode four - Divas & Derbies

Celebrity guests: Buddy Valastro, Amber Riley, Jaime Camil, Carnie Wilson, Steve Kornacki, and Sheila E.

Episode five - Fish N’ Chips & Gold Medal Flips

Celebrity guests: Tom Bergeron, Shawn Johnson East, Captain Lee Rosbach, Kyla Pratt, Victor Cruz, and Debbie Gibson.

Michael McIntyre @McInTweet The Wheel continues this Saturday at 5.50pm on BBC One The Wheel continues this Saturday at 5.50pm on BBC One https://t.co/GSo3sz3KEL

Episode six - Big Cats & Bigger Brains

Celebrity guests: Carole Baskin, Bre-Z, Deepak Chopra, Matt Iseman, Raven-Symone, and Terrell Owens.

Episode seven - Wigs Galore, Dogs & More

Celebrity guests: Bobby Berk, Margaret Cho, Kate Flannery, Loni Love, Andy Richter, and Adam Rippon.

Episode eight - Sky Hooks & the Almighty Book

Celebrity guests: Taye Diggs, Ester Dean, Josh Flagg, Lyric Lewis, Jalen Rose, and Christine Chiu.

Episode nine - A Spin, a Twin & a Win

Celebrity guests: Chrissy Metz, Sanya Richards Ross, Russell Dickerson, Loni Love, Brie Bella, and Clay Aiken.

Episode ten - The Skater & the Dater

Celebrity guests: Christina Ricci, Chris Kattan, Kym Whitley, Tony Hawk, Jackie Tohn, and Curtis Stone.

The Wheel will premiere on NBC on Monday at 10 pm ET.

