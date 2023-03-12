Meet the contestants of Netflix show Dance 100

Dance 100 is Netflix's newest reality TV competition series that is all set to premiere on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 3 am ET/ 2 am CT.

The show has a unique format compared to the other reality TV competitions viewers might've come across so far. The series will introduce viewers to eight dancers who've danced for famous artists like Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lizzo, and Missy Elliot.

The twist in this competition is that these dancers will not be the ones performing, but instead, they will be the ones choreographing. With each challenge, the dance crew also gets bigger up until there are 100 dancers on stage who will get to decide the fate of the choreographers.

The official description for Dance 100, according to Netflix's press release, reads:

"There can be 100 dancers in a room … but it’ll take every last one of them to decide who’ll be the next superstar choreographer. Every move matters in the competition series Dance 100, launching on March 17. Eight incredibly talented choreographers –– who believe they have what it takes to become one of the greats –– will go head-to-head in a high-stakes dance battle."

It further reads:

"With host and famed Peloton instructor Ally Love overseeing the competition, the contestants must create astonishing and increasingly complex numbers featuring 100 of the world’s best dancers, known as the Dance 100. The twist? The dancers not only perform, but also decide the fate of the choreographers."

The eight dancers will battle it out for a cash prize of $100,000 on the show.

Netflix's Dance 100 contestants: Rudy Garcia, Brandi Chun, and others

Keenan Cooks

Keenan hails from Boston and started dancing at the young age of 14. In two years' time, he became a member of the Boston-based Nia dance troupe. It was here where he began his professional training.

He's worked with Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, Big Sean, Dua Lipa Halsey, and more.

Rudy Garcia

Rudy's father enrolled him in Karate class when he was just eight years old. But in 2009, when his aunt Susie opened her dance studio, he was ready to give dance a try. In an interview with VogueMIA, he revealed that he knew he was meant to dance forever the minute he set foot inside the studio.

Brandi Chun

Brandi is originally from O'hau. She started dancing at the age of three and trained at the 24/7 dance studio up until she turned 18. Right after she graduated from high school, Brandi found a job in LA and moved there to pursue her dreams of becoming a dancer.

Rex Kline

Rex's type of dancing includes various styles from contemporary, hip hop, and popping. He has over 48k followers on Instagram and over 150k followers on TikTok.

Akira Armstrong

Back in 2007, Akira was one among the principal dancers in two of Beyonce's songs, titled Greenlight and Get Me Bodied. In 2008, Akira created her own Pretty Big movement as she thought there was a bias against plus-sized dancers.

In 2011, she also worked as the official makeup artist for Salt and Pepa.

Celine Edmondson

Celine hails from Bridgeport, Connecticut. She has been dancing since she was 12 years old. She has her BFA in Dance from the University of Arts. She is also represented by the BLOC talent agency. She has over 15k followers on Instagram.

Max Pham

Max is a dancer and choreographer who hails from Texas. For the majority of his career, Max has been touring and performing in live shows. He has performed for Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, Rosalia, and more. He's also made appearances at the Grammys.

Janick Arseneau

Janick is known for her appearances in Mirror Mirror and Make Your Move. She has over 13k followers on Instagram and currently resides in Montreal, according to her bio on social media. She has performed for Rhianna, Jennifer Lopez, and other famous artists.

Dance 100 will be released on Netflix on March 17, 2023. Stay tuned.

