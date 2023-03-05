Meet the contestants of Spring Baking Championship season 9

Spring Baking Championship season 9 is set to air this Monday, March 6. The upcoming springtime baking competition will feature 12 bakers as they attempt to showcase their skills in order to come up with creative themed desserts to win the ultimate cash prize.

Food Network’s press release on the show reads:

"The bakers must illustrate their skill, passion and, most of all, love for baking while ensuring their flavors and decorations embody the season to win over judges Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller, and Duff Goldman."

Tune in on Monday, March 6, at 8 pm ET on Food Network to watch the season premiere of Spring Baking Championship season 9.

12 bakers set to appear in Spring Baking Championship season 9

Molly Robertson

Molly is from Natchez, Mississippi. She owns a bakery in Natchez, which she operates out of her home. Her specialties include wedding cakes, birthday cakes, entremets, and other desserts.

Keem Jackson

Keem is a pastry chef from Florence, South Carolina and specializes in making custom cakes. The Spring Baking Championship season 9 contestant grew up watching baking shows and for him, being on the Food Network show is like a dream come true.

April Franqueza

The baker from Sapphire, North Carolina has been cooking since a young age. She fell in love with the craft while making coconut cream pies with her mother.

Jessica Quiet

The baker from Stowe, Vermont likes to describe her style as classical French but states that there’s a twist to her style. Jessica likes to combine different flavor combinations and likes to find new ways to serve her desserts.

Christian Velez

The upcoming Spring Baking Championship season 9 contestant is from Hollywood, Florida and has worked in multiple restaurants and hotels. However, after peaking in his career, he decided to switch things up and became a culinary arts teacher who likes to show off his creativity through color, texture, and flavor.

Jai Xiong

Jai has over a decade’s worth of experience when it comes to food and opened her own baking business in 2021. She states that she always bakes with love and her specialties include making wedding cakes.

Luke Deardurff

The New York baker from the Bronx works as an executive chef and enjoys showcasing his creativity by presenting desserts to make them look like masterpieces.

Manja Blackwood

The baker from Tucson, Arizona is originally from Germany. Her love for baking flourished when she learned how to many her grandmother’s delicious sponge cakes.

Josh Cain

The Spring Baking Championship season 9 baker can cook a 11-foot chocolate rocket and a 32-foot-long chocolate train.

Victoria Casinelli

The baker from Shelton, Connecticut attended culinary school has been cooking ever since she was allowed to use a cookie dough roller.

Clement Le Deore

The San Diego baker grew up in France and first started cooking at the age of 15. He moved to America and started his own baking business in 2021.

Michelle Henry

The Texan contestant runs a bakery from her house and started cooking as a way to relieve stress while studying pre-med biology.

