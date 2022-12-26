Meet the contestants of The Circle season 5

Netflix's The Circle is all set to premiere a brand new season on Wednesday, December 28. Among the contestants appearing on the show are season 1 fan favorite Shubam Goel and Big Brother star Brett Robinson.

The show revolves around contestants taking part in a social experiment where they can either be themselves or catfish their way into winning the grand prize. However, this season on The Circle, viewers will be introduced to a new twist.

The official plot for season five of The Circle reads:

"The new season of the reality competition, officially called The Circle: Singles, will follow players who claim to be romantically available as they jockey for popularity with their sequestered co-stars. Some of these competitors will be telling the truth, and others will be strategically catfishing as a singleton, all in the hopes of winning Season 5’s cash prize."

It continues:

"Shubham “Shubi” Goel, who thrived in The Circle Season 1, will be one of those game players. You can expect more flirting, more drama and lots of surprises as these singles battle it out to be named top influencer."

The Circle season 5 has contestants from different fields

Hosted by Michelle Buteau, The Circle season 5 is all set to return with a flirty twist. On that note, let's meet the contestants on the show:

Brett Robinson

The Circle on Netflix @CircleNetflix somebody get this man some ice. hot boy Brett is entering The Circle. somebody get this man some ice. hot boy Brett is entering The Circle. https://t.co/jEXLx3LFku

Brett Robinson first appeared on Big Brother and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. The contestant, who hails from Montville, Connecticut, is a content creator. Brett graduated in 2016 with a BSC in Commerce and Management Information Systems. The Circle introduced him as:

"Somebody get this man some ice. hot boy Brett is entering The Circle."

Brian Clark (aka Brittney)

The Circle on Netflix @CircleNetflix they say it takes one to know one. that’s why Brian aka Brittney plans to sniff out the fakes as his daughter, Brittney they say it takes one to know one. that’s why Brian aka Brittney plans to sniff out the fakes as his daughter, Brittney ❤️ https://t.co/dfU3oTOGcQ

Brian is a digital creator and is appearing on the show as catfish Brittney. Brian is a sel-described "dad-fluencer" and " Circle Zaddy". He is a single dad who hails from Portland, Oregon. The show announced his entry as:

"They say it takes one to know one. that’s why Brian aka Brittney plans to sniff out the fakes as his daughter, Brittney."

Billie Jean Blackett (aka Bruno)

The Circle on Netflix @CircleNetflix just ask her ex, the guy she’s entering The Circle as. say hello to Billie Jean. she’s not afraid to catfish her way to the top.just ask her ex, the guy she’s entering The Circle as. say hello to Billie Jean. she’s not afraid to catfish her way to the top. 🐟 just ask her ex, the guy she’s entering The Circle as. https://t.co/Mw4cUCslq3

Billie Jean is a model and will be entering the series as her ex-boyfriend Bruno. She is also a radio show presenter from London. The show introduced her entry, sharing:

"Say hello to Billie Jean. she’s not afraid to catfish her way to the top. Just ask her ex, the guy she’s entering The Circle as."

Chaz Lawrey

The Circle on Netflix @CircleNetflix with his high energy and never-quit attitude, Chaz is going to laugh his way to the top. irl he’s a mobile car detailer but in The Circle, they call him Nurse Chaz with his high energy and never-quit attitude, Chaz is going to laugh his way to the top. irl he’s a mobile car detailer but in The Circle, they call him Nurse Chaz 😏 https://t.co/8z4vdXOBag

Chaz hails from Philadelphia and has his own mobile car detailing company. Chaz describes himself as the "Shampoo Papi". He has around 3.5k followers on Instagram. The show announced his participation as:

"With his high energy and never-quit attitude, Chaz is going to laugh his way to the top. He’s a mobile car detailer but in The Circle, they call him Nurse Chaz."

Marvin Achi

The Circle on Netflix @CircleNetflix Marvin has the looks, the physique, and the intelligence. And to win The Circle, the chemical engineer plans on turning it up a notch Marvin has the looks, the physique, and the intelligence. And to win The Circle, the chemical engineer plans on turning it up a notch 🔥🔥 https://t.co/QQaLESZgPb

Marvin is a chemical engineer and a fitness enthusiast who often posts about his journey on his social media pages. According to NetflixLife, Marvin was supposed to appear on Big Brother 24, but was removed due to unknown reasons. The show introduced him, saying:

"Marvin has the looks, the physique, and the intelligence. And to win The Circle, the chemical engineer plans on turning it up a notch."

Oliver Twixst

The Circle on Netflix @CircleNetflix it pays to be yourself. at least that’s what the self-described fun, fierce, and fabulous Oliver is banking on. it pays to be yourself. at least that’s what the self-described fun, fierce, and fabulous Oliver is banking on. https://t.co/ZxwYEwpOsq

Oliver is a 27-year-old musician and content creator who will be vying for the grand prize on Netflix's famed reality TV show. He hails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. His first debut single "Lolly" was released in 2018. The Circle's official Twitter page introduced him, saying:

"It pays to be yourself. at least that’s what the self-described fun, fierce, and fabulous Oliver is banking on."

Raven Sutton

The Circle on Netflix @CircleNetflix meet Raven - a social worker playing the game like never before. her interpreter + bestie Paris is along for the ride, but she's the one calling allll the shots meet Raven - a social worker playing the game like never before. her interpreter + bestie Paris is along for the ride, but she's the one calling allll the shots https://t.co/1DpSkKSRpr

Raven is a disability advocate and a deaf performer. Although she's playing alone, she will be joined by her interpreter Paris. Raven is also an ASL performer who hails from Alabama. The Circle introduced her entry, saying:

"Meet Raven - a social worker playing the game like never before. her interpreter + bestie Paris is along for the ride, but she's the one calling allll the shots."

Sam Carmona

The Circle on Netflix @CircleNetflix don’t be fooled. Sam might be the spiciest thing ever to enter The Circle but really, she’s squishy like jello. don’t be fooled. Sam might be the spiciest thing ever to enter The Circle but really, she’s squishy like jello. https://t.co/8lWtYmjBTY

Sam has over 750k followers on TikTok and is a self-described Brooklyn Rican. Sam is 34 and has over 53800 followers on Instagram. She is also a makeup artist. The Circle introduced her as:

"Don’t be fooled. Sam might be the spiciest thing ever to enter The Circle but really, she’s squishy like jello."

Tasia Lesley (a.k.a. Tamira)

Tasia hails from Las Vegas and is a 29-year-old content creator. She is also a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community. She also describes herself as the "Queen of Comfy". Announcing her entry in the competition, the official page on Twitter shared:

"Meet Tasia - the CEO of comfy is stepping up her game serving #GlamGirl as Tamira."

Tom Houghton

The Circle on Netflix @CircleNetflix (no, seriously… he lives in the Tower of London). meet Tom! This cheeky chap traded living in the Tower of London for a spot on the The Circle.(no, seriously… he lives in the Tower of London). meet Tom! This cheeky chap traded living in the Tower of London for a spot on the The Circle. 🇬🇧 (no, seriously… he lives in the Tower of London). https://t.co/aNNaoqv3CF

Tom is a UK-based stand-up comedian and released his own special, The Honourable, earlier this year. He is 38 years old and has over 300,000 followers on TikTok. Twitter shared:

"Meet Tom! This cheeky chap traded living in the Tower of London for a spot on the The Circle. 🇬🇧 (no, seriously… he lives in the Tower of London)."

Xanthi Perdikomatis

The Circle on Netflix @CircleNetflix Xanthi may be a model outside The Circle, but inside, she's a pre-school teacher looking for a teachers pet Xanthi may be a model outside The Circle, but inside, she's a pre-school teacher looking for a teachers pet https://t.co/FKDVHdHOOM

Xanthi is a Greek model who will be playing herself on the famed reality TV show. She has over 23k followers on Instagram and loves to spend time with her friends and family. The Circle announced her entry, saying:

"Xanthi may be a model outside The Circle, but inside, she's a pre-school teacher looking for a teachers pet."

The Circle season 5 will premiere on Netflix on December 28, 2022.

