It's a new year, and TLC is kickstarting it with the premiere of a brand new season of its popular series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in less than a day.

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will introduce viewers to a new bunch of couples where their newly found relationship and the problems they face along the way will be filmed and showcased onscreen for fans at home as they begin a new journey in a whole new country across the globe.

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will air its pilot episode on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on TLC and will feature the journey of each couple onscreen as they adjust to the changes and challenges they face in a brand new country.

The series will follow the couples to showcase how far they are willing to go for true love. The official synopsis for the upcoming series, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 reads:

"How far would you go for love? Fans of 90 Day Fiance have seen lovestruck foreigners make the big adjustment of moving to America, and now they'll get to follow hopeful couples where it's the American moving abroad."

Six couples will be introduced to viewers as they embark on a new journey to find out if the love they have found is everlasting.

Among the couples who will be featured is Gabriel and Isabel. Gabriel hails from Florida while Isabel is from Colombia.

With little to no time left for the forthcoming show to premiere, here's everything you need to know about the couple.

Gabriel comes out as a transgender in season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Gabriel is an upcoming entrepreneur who met Isabel when he went to Colombia for work. He met Isabel, who accepted him for who he really was, a transgender man.

In a sneak peek that was shared prior to the release, Gabriel opened up about how Isabel didn't know that he was a transgender when they first met.

In an exclusive clip received by Entertainment Tonight, Gabriel opened up about the very night he first met Isabel and revealed:

"That night we went out, we was kissing, we was dancing, we was hugging. It was a great night. And Isabel told me she doesn't have sex on the first night, which, I was kind of relieved because she did not know I was trans."

The couple, were first introduced to each other at a mutual friend's place. In no time, they were attracted to each other. When it comes to social media, Gabriel has over 14k followers on social media. He is the owner of GMPwear, a brand that sells undergarments.

Meanwhile, Isabel isn't that active on Instagram and has just over 140 followers on her social media account.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs every Sunday at 8 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

