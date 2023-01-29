Meet Geno Dacunto from My 600-lb Life season 11

My 600-lb Life follows the lives of morbidly obese individuals as they navigate through life while trying to live a healthier life. One of the people set to appear in the TLC show’s upcoming season is Geno Dacunto.

Geno will appear in the season premiere along with his cousin Neco, who wants to help him change the way he lives his life. Geno is an Italian-American and weighs 684 lbs. During the episode, he will be tasked with losing 60 lbs in a month.

My 600-lb Life season 11 will air on Wednesday, February 1, at 8 pm ET on TLC.

Meet Geno Dacunto ahead of his appearance on My 600-lb Life season 11

The premiere episode of My 600-lb Life will feature Geno Dacunto. He attended high school in 2009 and was a student of the culinary arts at Johnson & Wales University in 2013. He currently lives in New Haven, Connecticut, and according to his Facebook profile, has been in a relationship with Jessica De’Loughery since May 2022.

TLC's description of the the cast member says:

"As an Italian American, Geno was raised with lots of love, family and food. Now, he's still living with his mom and eating himself to death, and it's time to make a change. Geno's cousin, Nico, joins the cause, and they pledge to lose weight together."

My 600-lb Life star Geno Dacunto has an unhealthy relationship with food and often uses it as a way to feel happier and more comfortable. In an exclusive clip uploaded to People, he stated that things are getting worse and harder every day for him due to his weight. His feet, back, and neck often hurt and added that obesity runs in the family.

He continued:

"We're an Italian family so when we eat, we eat in abundance."

During My 600-lb Life, Geno enlists his cousin Neco to help him on the journey. His cousin stated that Geno is very willing to change and that the two of them are on this journey together.

During the episode, the two will visit Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, who tells Geno to lose 60 pounds in a month’s time. Joining them on the weight loss journey are 11 other individuals who will all see Dr. Nowzaradan, aka. Dr. Now, as he helps them reach their individual goals.

Meet Dr. Younan Nowzaradan

Dr. Nowzaradan is an Iranian-American surgeon, author, and television personality, and has been the resident surgeon on the TLC show since 2012. Earlier in 2022, there were rumors that he was fired from My 600-lb Life due to piling lawsuits, however they were untrue, as Jonathan Nowzaradan, the founder and president of the show’s company, confirmed.

Dr. Nowzaradan is a graduate of the University of Tehran and relocated to the USA after getting his medical degree in 1970. He previously practiced at St. Louis University, followed by a surgical internship at St. John’s Hospital in Detroit, Michigan, and is certified by the American Board of Surgery and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Tune in on Wednesday, February 1, at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of My 600-lb Life on TLC.

Poll : 0 votes