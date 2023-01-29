Meet Kris and Jeymi from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4

TLC is all set to premiere an all-new season of its popular series titled 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in less than a day. The show will feature a new set of couples and showcase their stories onscreen as they begin a new journey in their pursuit of true love.

Season four of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will premiere with its pilot episode on Sunday night, January 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on TLC. The 90 Day franchise spin-off will introduce couples who uproot their lives and move across the globe for love.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will follow the couples as they begin their journey in love, adjust to the changes and face the problems that arise along the way. It will also feature couples showcasing how far they are willing to go for love.

The official summary for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 reads:

"How far would you go for love? Fans of 90 Day Fiance have seen lovestruck foreigners make the big adjustment of moving to America, and now they'll get to follow hopeful couples where its the American moving abroad."

The forthcoming reality TV dating show will introduce six couples who will begin their journey to find true love. One among them is Kris and Jeymi.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 couple Kris hails from Alabama while Jeymi is from Colombia

Kris and Jeymi are the second same-sex couple to appear on the famed reality TV series. Although they've been in a long distance relationship for around a year, they're still affectionate with each other.

After facing a lot of challenges and hurdles in life, Kris has finally built a stable life for herself in the US. In the series, she risks it all for love and moves across the globe to Colombia to marry Jeymi.

Although they've been in a long distance relationship, they haven't met in person yet.

Kris and Jeymi have planned their wedding just days after Kris arriving in Colombia. Prior to the season premiere, the series released an exclusive sneak peak to People, where Kris and Jeymi opened up about their relationship.

Sharing details about why they wanted to get married just nine days after Kris arriving in Colombia, she said:

"We both wanted to get married as soon as possible, and this was the first date the venue had. I'm not nervous at all about doing what everybody else thinks is crazy."

Kris added:

"I've waited 40 years to be openly in a relationship with a female. I don't want to wait any longer. So, I have decided to move to Bogotá."

When it comes to social media, Kris has around 300 followers on Instagram. Her bio reads:

"I'm just a woman who waited way too long to be brave enough to stand up for herself and live her life the way she wanted. Now I'm finally free!!!"

As for Jeymi, she has around 700 followers on Instagram.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs every Sunday at 8 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

