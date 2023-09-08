Meet the new NCT members formed via the survival show NCT Universe: LASTART

The final lineup for SM Entertainment's new NCT members from the NCT Universe: LASTART has recently been announced. NCT Universe: LASTART is a reality show in which trainees battle for the opportunity to debut as part of a brand-new NCT unit, which will be the final chapter in NCT's expansion.

The show premiered on July 27 in South Korea and Japan via local channel operators. The main artist directors were SM Entertainment's BoA, Super Junior's Eunhyuk, and Jang Jin-young. Besides, various SM Entertainment artists appeared on the show to train and evaluate the trainees.

The new NCT members will have seven members rather than the initial six stated, featuring Sion, Yushi, Riku, Sakuya, Daeyoung, Jungmin, and Ryo in the debut roster. Interestingly, Sion and Yushi were already members of SM Rookies.

However, the final name of the new unit, which was originally thought to be NCT TOKYO, has yet to be verified. The NCT unit is now known as the NCT New Team.

Sion, Yushi, and 5 other contestants who are part of the new NCT members debut lineup

Before the show began, SM Rookies' Sion and Yushi, who were publically introduced in June, were already confirmed as new NCT members members. Aside from them, Riku took first place on the show, followed by Sakuya and Daeyoung in second and third place, respectively. Jungmin and Ryo completed in the top five.

The panel of judges for the final episode included singer BoA and Super Junior's Eunhyuk. The trainees were divided into two teams in this final episode to perform two NCT U songs, 90s Love and Boss. Due to their confirmed status as new NCT members, Sion and Yushi were included in both songs.

The seven members in the new NCT members debut lineup are listed below.

1) Sion

Born in 2002, Sion is the oldest member of this new NCT members lineup who was already selected as a definite member of the band.

2) Yushi

At 19 years old, Yoshi is another trainee who was selected in June as a member of the new NCT members lineup.

3) Daeyoung

Daeyoung, who is 18 years old, was the first to be announced for the new NCT members lineup. He was introduced in episode 4 of the show.

4) Sakuya

Sakuya, the show's youngest contestant, was introduced next in the debut roster of the new NCT members lineup. Since he is 15 years old, this would make Sakuya the NCT's youngest member overall.

5) Riku

The 20-year-old Japanese trainee, Riku, was the next to be named to the new NCT members lineup.

6) Jungmin

After securing the top positions in the prior challenges, Jungmin was announced as the next member to join the new NCT members lineup.

7) Ryo

16-year old Ryo was the last member to be announced as part of the new NCT members lineup.

NCT NEW TEAM will make its public debut at NCT STADIUM LIVE NCT NATION: To the World-in JAPAN, which will take held on September 9 and 10 in Osaka and September 16 and 17 in Tokyo, respectively.

While SM Entertainment has yet to announce the sub-unit's official debut date, the new NCT members will precede its debut with a separate 10-city tour of Japan. As such, the first leg of the trip will begin on October 8 in Tokyo.