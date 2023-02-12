Meet Next Level Chef season 2 mentor chefs

Gordon Ramsay's popular reality television culinary competition series, Next Level Chef, will premiere its second season on February 12, 2023.

Fox's popular reality TV show Next Level Chef season 2 will feature 18 new chefs who arrive to impress Gordon Ramsay and other culinary experts with their skills in the competition. In a three-story kitchen, they will be put to the ultimate test.

The official synopsis of the reality TV series reads:

"Produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment, Next Level Chef is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you've never seen."

It continues:

"Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!"

Each contestant will have a mentor chef who will support them along the way.

Following are the three mentor chefs who will be appearing on Next Level Chef season 2

Next Level Chef season 2 will premiere after the Super Bowl on Sunday night, February 12, 2023. It will then return to its regular time on Thursday at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT only on Fox. The winner will walk away with a massive cash prize of $250,000.

Mentioned below are three mentor chefs from the popular reality TV show.

Gordon Ramsay

Famed chef, television personality, and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay is not just a mentor but the host and executive producer of the show as well. He is the only person with six primetime national network shows in the U.S. They include Next Level Chef, Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, and the soon-to-be-released Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.

Nyesha Arrington

Chef Nyesha J. Arrington graduated from the Art Institute of California in Los Angeles. She hails from California and belongs to a multicultural family. She is a well-known chef, restaurateur, entrepreneur, and television personality.

She is known for voicing her views on the need to use fresh farms and local ingredients. Her motive is to create food that "hugs the soul."

Richard Blais

Richard Blais is a famous chef, restaurateur, television personality, and James Beard Award-nominated cookbook author. He first rose to fame after winning the popular reality TV culinary competition series Top Chef All-Stars.

Richard graduated from the Culinary Institute of America. He completed his training at The French Laundry, El Bulli, and Chez Panisse.

Next Level Chef season 2 will premiere on February 12, 2023, only on FOX. Readers can check local listings for more information.

