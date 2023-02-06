Meet Superchef Grudge Match host Darnell Ferguson

Superchef Grudge Match is a brand new reality TV show all set to premiere in a couple of days only on Food Network. The soon-to-be released culinary competition series will feature two chefs who have a personal or professional feud. They will compete in a one-round wins-all battle where the winner will walk away with $10,000.

Food Network's SuperChef Grudge Match will be hosted by famed restaurateur and entrepreneur Darnell Ferguson. Apart from his time as a host on the forthcoming series, he is also the co-host of Worst Cooks in America alongside chef Anne Burrell that airs on the same network.

Superchef Grudge Match will premiere on Tuesday night, February 7, 2023 at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT only on Food Network.

The official synopsis for the forthcoming show reads:

"The food world is filled with rivalries and in the new series Superchef Grudge Match hosted by Darnell Ferguson, some long-standing personal and professional feuds are settled in one-round, one-dish winner-takes-all heavyweight battles. In each episode, Darnell stages two different battles between chefs who have beefs with each other to finally bury the hatchet and win $10,000 cash, a prized knife from the losing chef and lifelong bragging rights over their food foe."

Continuing, it reads:

"From food competition rivalries and business partner squabbles to mentor vs. protégé grudges, sparks fly in and out of the kitchen in this one-hour series. Superchef Grudge Match premieres Tuesday, February 7th at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network and streaming on discovery+."

With little to no time left for the forthcoming show to premiere, here's everything you need to know about host Darnell Ferguson from Superchef Grudge Match.

Superchef Grudge Match host Darnell Ferguson competed in three seasons of Tournament of Champions

Hosted by Guy Fieri, Darnell took part in three seasons of the Tournament of Champions that airs on Food Network. According to Food Network:

"He is also a frequent judge on Chopped and Guy’s Grocery Games, and has recently appeared on OWN’s The Big Holiday Food Fight and Food Fantasies. When he’s not in the spotlight, Darnell is spending his time giving back to his Louisville community with his non-profit SuperChef’s CAPE, as well as through organizations like Blessings in a Backpack and more."

It continues:

"He has also spent much of his time speaking with high school and college students about overcoming adversity, work ethic and how to treat others."

When it comes to social media, Darnell has over 189k followers. He posts a lot of reels and videos from his shows and the dishes he prepares. He also has pictures and videos with Guy Fieri and Anne Burrell and also posts about his family and kids.

According to his LinkedIn profile:

"Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson has spent the better part of his life overcoming adversity, inspiring and helping others, and challenging himself to achieve greatness without disregarding his humility. Family first, love over hate, and do unto others are testaments to which the 35-year old superstar has devoted his adult life, and it shows in his demeanor, his aura, and his food."

SuperChef Grudge Match will air every Tuesday night at 9 pm ET only on Food Network. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes