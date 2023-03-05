Meet the teams of Rock the Block season 4

Rock The Block is one of HGTV's most popular reality TV series that is all set to premiere with a brand new season in less than a couple of days. The forthcoming show will feature famed host Ty Pennington alongside four new teams as they try to renovate four identical homes with unique interiors.

HGTV's Rock The Block season 4 will premiere on Monday night, March 6, 2023, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT. For viewers who lack access to a cable connection, they can either stream the episode live on YouTube TV or watch it on HGTV's website.

The official synopsis for Rock The Block season 4 reads:

"Top HGTV designers have just weeks and a limited budget to renovate four blank-slate homes on the same block with their signature styles. The designers who net the highest appraisal get bragging rights and a street named in their honor."

The six-episode season will introduce viewers to a new set of judges every week who will be in charge of assigning the teams a new task where they will have to renovate a separate section of the house that will stand out to the buyers.

Four teams will be battling it out against each other in Rock the Block season 4

Rock The Block season 4 is located in a cul-de-sac in Berthoud, Colorado, and will air with its pilot episode on Monday night. Prior to the premiere, check out the four teams who will be appearing on the show:

Kristina Crestin and Jonathan Knight

Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin were first introduced to viewers via HGTV’s Farmhouse Fixer, where they renovated farm houses in New England.

Both contestants were born and raised in Massachusetts and had their share in the limelight even before they could appear on HGTV. Their families have also been in the design business, and the duo also share a love for animals.

Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle

Michel and Anthony are known for their HGTV show Luxe for Less. The duo earned their fame owing to Michel's interior design skills and Anthony's experience in couture fashion to build one-of-a-kind modern homes.

Michel tried his hand at modeling when he was in New York, while Anthony was once a drag queen who loved to take part in beauty pageants. They have their very own company that is located in Atlanta.

Page Turner and Mitch Glew

Page is not a new face on Rock The Block. She was previously a judge on the show and also has her own HGTV show titled Fix My Flip.

Page's Australian work partner is Mitch, who is a carpenter. Page has three daughters whom she raised as a single mom. Meanwhile, Mitch has two kids of his own, a son and a daughter. Page is also a certified personal fitness trainer, and Mitch has a hybrid golf and surfing apparel line.

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler

Bryan and Sarah first met when they were in high school in Canada. The married couple have four kids who inspire them on a daily basis. Reflecting on what keeps them going, Sarah shared her thoughts with HGTV, saying:

"Our kids are fearless. They’re our biggest supporters and always come from a place of, ‘why not’?"

The couple also love to travel and share their favorite songs.

Season 4 of Rock The Block will premiere only on HGTV on March 6, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes