Megan Fox opens up on being socially crucified after fake anti-mask post goes viral 

Actor Megan Fox was recently a victim of fake news spread using her name. The 34-year-old Hollywood starlet was mystified to learn that false reports of her taking an anti-mask stance is doing the rounds on the internet.

While the fake news propagated spread fast, the actress eventually made a public statement to dispel all rumours. This was crucial given the severity of the pandemic and the fragile recovery process in progress.

Megan Fox debunks rumors stating that she is an anti-masker

TODAY IN FAKE NEWS: Viral anti-mask post by Megan Fox exposed as fake after people realize someone photoshopped the anti-mask message over one of Megan’s anti-bullying posts. In the left is the original, on the right is the fake. pic.twitter.com/5vZQuLT6xa — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 19, 2021

The controversy began when a photoshopped image of an earlier post by the actress began doing the rounds on social media. The fake post in question read,

I noticed comments on social media, questioning my decision to "not wear a mask" in public. While I appreciate the concern of my fans and others, it is ultimately my decision to trust the universe to keep me and my family safe. We are okay. The fans I met did not have any issues and if they did, I would have gladly given them space or put one on since I always carry one with me for the comfort of other people. Ultimately, I do not think bullying is the way to go about this. Please respect our beliefs, values, privacy.

Many fans on social media had a knee jerk reaction to the statement and began calling for the star's cancellation. When Fox found out, she instantly set the record straight with a story on her Instagram.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Megan Fox debunks fake anti-mask statements that went viral. She says “Scary that you can go viral and possibly be socially crucified for something you haven’t done.” pic.twitter.com/hvwAT0rDVF — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 20, 2021

The internet remains in a precarious position where anyone is at risk of being defamed or canceled over things they have not said or done. This problem has become more pertinent with the rise of deep fake images and videos.

While holding public personalities accountable for their action is an important social media outcome, this incident with Fox is a prime example of why everyone should do thorough research and base their opinions on facts from credible sources rather than on hearsay.

