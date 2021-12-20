'Melancholia' Episode 11: No Jung Ah sets a trap for Yoon Su, will she fall for it?

In Melancholia Episode 11, Yoon Su found herself helpless after Si An was framed for plagiarizing a professor's paper. She had gotten help from the professor himself. Mr. Ji is Yoon Su's father, and he had helped Si An in the same way he had inspired Seung Yoo in the past. However, the situation has been misconstrued in the online math community, and Si Ah now faces trouble at school because of the same.

Noh Jung Ah managed to convince Si An to call Yoon Su to stand witness for her. The professor's daughter would be the perfect person to prove Si An's innocence. Si An also had no other go but to call her teacher because she faced the possibility of a suspension or transfer.

What did Yoon Su do to stop Noh Jung Ah in 'Melancholia'?

While Noh Jung Ah has made her own plans to thwart that of Yoon Su's in Melancholia, and the angry former teacher is no longer the naive young woman who had fallen for tricks in the past. So instead of reacting to any of Noh Jung Ah's taunts, she kept calm and made plans of her own.

One of them was to attempt a plan with the help of the director who owned the student health clinic. She warned the director of the academy that she worked at, about the kind of woman Noh Jung Ah was. She also told him that she could help him plan a failsafe in order to control Noh Jung Ah as much as possible.

However, in Melancholia, the biggest surprise of the episode dropped when Seung Yoo went public about the scandal that had unfolded in the past. At the ceremony organized to launch the mathematics museum that Seung Yoo had taken responsibility for, he spoke to the press.

In the conference, he addressed the scandal and also indicated that everything that had occurred in the past had been a lie. However, he had to work hard towards proving the same. Seung Yoo did this despite Yoon Su repeatedly keeping him away from her plans in Melancholia.

When she refused to share her plans with him, he made it clear that he would not stop seeking truth and justice in Melancholia. He also told her that he was certain of the reason he had begun his journey at Asung again. He was in love with her, and his feelings for her had not changed over all these years.

Also Read Article Continues below

She was shocked to hear this in Melancholia. She was also shocked at the onslaught of emotions that battered her every time Seung Yoo was involved in her life. She was worried for him and his future and he did not make things easy for her. It remains to be seen if his involvement will help Yoon Su's plan in the grand scheme of things or if he will hinder it by getting emotional.

Edited by Siddharth Satish