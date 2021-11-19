Melancholia Episode 3: Seung Yoo's classmate frames him and Yoon Soo as a couple to harass them

Melancholia Episode 3 saw students at Asung High take things too far when they photoshopped an image of junior math teacher Ji Yoon Soo (Im Soo Jung) with her student Baek Seung Yoo (Lee Do Hyun) in a bikini. This was driven by greed and jealousy after Yoon Su began to pay extra attention to Seung Yoo.

From the very beginning, Yoon Soo was clear about wanting to teach students who were in love with math and show them a world through the perspective of the subject. When she met Seung Yoo, she saw potential in him and believed that he could reach great heights with the right support.

This was, however, seen as an unfair advantage by other students who enjoyed benefits all their lives. One student, in particular, Jang Gyu Yeong, decided not to let a former last rank holder beat him.

Seung Yoo wins a chance to compete in Melancholia Episode 3

Yoon Soo inspired Seung Yoo to own up to his love for math, and that was how he appeared for the test to qualify for the International math olympiad. He got a perfect score in the test, while Seong Ye Rin had to cheat. She was handed the questions beforehand.

Both students qualified, so Yoon Soo's suggestion was to test the two of them again on the same day. This would be a risk for Ye Rin, so Director Noh Jung Ah decided to check if there was another way to move Seung Yoo out of the way in Melancholia Episode 3.

Instead, she was convinced to keep Seung Yoo running after she heard Yoon Soo praise her student. She mentioned that it would be good to nurture a talent such as him. Jung Ah saw a point in Yoon Soo's argument in Melancholia Episode 3, and for the moment, decided to keep both Ye Rin and Seung Yoo in the running.

She used the influence that Ye Rin's father had over the committee that had decided to allow only one slot per school. They procured another slot and Yoon Soo was assigned to train them both.

However, behind the scenes in Melancholia Episode 3, Jung Ah decided to get Ye Rin to intern with a reputed organization specializing in artificial intelligence. She informed Ye Rin's father that his daughter would receive help in preparation for the upcoming olympiad.

Ye Rin decided not to get any help from Yoon Soo. Instead, she concentrated on ways to hold her position as the top student in school. She was aware of Seung Yoo's interest in math, unlike the other students in school. She did get anxious in Melancholia Episode 3 when she saw Yoon Soo help him.

Seung Yoo gets into a fist fight with classmate in Melancholia Episode 3

However, she was not as frustrated as Gyu Yeong. In the end, he did not get through the test to qualify for the olympiad. Additionally, he also failed the test which Yoon Soo had conducted for the Calculus club in Melancholia Episode 3 and this angered him, leading him to seek revenge.

He spotted Seung Yoo and Yoon Soo together late at night as the two were returning from an educational excursion to an art museum. However, Gyu Yeong framed the two and started a rumor. He photoshopped the two of them together in bikinis and informed other students in Melancholia Episode 3 that he had seen them on a date.

Seung Yoo was angry enough to get into a fistfight with Gyu Yeong. Initially, both of them refused to reveal the truth. When Yoon Soo learned of it, she was shocked, but made her stance clear in Melancholia Episode 3. If Gyu Yeong did not apologize to her and Seung Yoo, she would ensure that he received demerits, was suspended and even forced to transfer out. Can she stay out of trouble in the tvN K-drama?

