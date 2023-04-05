Melanie Martinez is back this year with another tour, titled the Portals Tour 2023, which is scheduled to be held between May 30 to July 15, 2023 in venues across North America.

The singer-songwriter announced her new tour via a post on the her official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour begins on April 5, 2023 at 10.am local time. Live Nation presale starts on April 6, 2023 at 10.am local time and can be accessed via the code VINYL. General tickets will be available from April 7, 2023 at 10.am local time. Prices have not yet been announced. All presales and tickets are available from www.ticketmaster.com

Melanie Martinez building momentum for her album with the tour

The singer-songwriter is supporting her latest album with the new tour, which is being produced by Live Nation. The album, Portals, was released under Atlantic Records on March 31, 2023.

The full list of dates and venues for the Melanie Martinez tour is listed below:

May 30, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium

June 1, 2023 – Sandy, Utah at Sandy Amphitheater

June 3, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at WAMU Theater

June 4, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

June 6, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

June 7, 2023 – Wheatland, California Hard Rock Live Sacramento

June 9, 2023 – Inglewood, California at YouTube Theater

June 10, 2023 – San Diego, California at Viejas Arena

June 12, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

June 15, 2023 – Irving, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 16, 2023 – Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

June 17, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Moody Amphitheater

June 20, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center

June 21, 2023 – Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live

June 23, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

June 24, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 27, 2023 – Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

June 28, 2023 – New York, New York at Radio City Music Hall

June 30, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Skyline at The Mann

July 1, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 2, 2023 – Washington, DC at The Anthem

July 5, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at Nautica Pavilion

July 7, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Andrew J Brady Music Center

July 8, 2023 – Sterling Heights, Michigan at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 10, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at Saint Louis Music Park

July 11, 1023 – Chicago, Illinois at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

July 12, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory

July 14, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Meridian Hall

July 15, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at MTELUS

More about Melanie Martinez and her music career

Melanie Martinez was born on April 28, 1995 and taught herself to play the guitar by looking at chord diagrams of the songs she liked when she was 14 years old. She made her first foray into the professional music scene while studying at the Baldwin High School, participating in the MSG Varsity Talent Show in 2012.

Later that same year, she competed in the third season of the American reality talent show The Voice, where she was eliminated in week five during the audience voting process.

Melanie Martinez released her debut EP, Dollhouse, on February 9, 2014. The EP failed to make the charts but was a sleeper commercial hit and certified 2x Platinum. It was also featured on the American teen drama series Pretty Little Liars.

Melanie Martinez found critical acclaim with her second studio album K–12, which was released on September 6, 2019. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

