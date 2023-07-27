Mercury Prize 2023: Complete nominations list

The nominations for the prestigious 2023 Mercury Prize have been officially announced. The much-anticipated award show is set to celebrate twelve outstanding artists and their exceptional albums.

Among the shortlisted album for the prize is, The Car, the seventh studio album by the Arctic Monkeys.

This nomination marks the fifth appearance of the band on the Mercury Prize Shortlist, solidifying their position as one of the joint-highest shortlisted artists of all time.

As anticipation builds for the award, music enthusiasts eagerly await the announcement of the ultimate winners of the 2023 Mercury Prize.

The Mercury Prize 2023 features Arctic Monkeys, J Hus, and RAYE as the nominees

The announcement of the prize winners will take place during a live ceremony at London's Eventim Apollo on September 7. The award will be presented by a distinguished judging panel consisting of notable figures like Anna Calvi, Jamie Cullum, Mistajam, and others.

Here is the full nominations list for The Mercury Prize 2023:

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

Ezra Collective – Where I’m Meant to Be

Fred again.– Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9, 2022)

J Hus – ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Jessie Ware – That! Feels Good!

Jockstrap – I Love You Jennifer B

Lankum – False Lankum

Loyle Carner – hugo

Olivia Dean – ‘Messy

RAYE – My 21st Century Blues

Shygirl – Nymph

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

The Judging Team includes:

Anna Calvi

Danielle Perry

Hannah Peel

Jamie Cullum

Jamz Supernova

Jeff Smith

Lea Face

Mistajam

Mojo Phil Alexander

Sian Eleri Evans

T N Mokoena

Will Hodgkinson

The Mercury Prize is an annual music award started in 1992

The Mercury Prize is a prestigious annual music award that has been celebrating the best of British and Irish albums since its inception in 1992.

The prize was created by Jonathan Morrish, the managing director of the British Association of Record Dealers (BARD), now known as the Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA). Morrish sought to establish an alternative music award that focused on artistic merit rather than commercial success or record sales.

The selection process involves a panel of music industry experts, including journalists, critics, broadcasters, and other influential figures. This diverse panel is responsible for curating a shortlist of twelve nominated albums that exemplify the breadth and diversity of British and Irish music across different genres and styles.

The prize ceremony happens every year at a special place in London called the Eventim Apollo. It gives the nominated artists a chance to show their talent to more people and get more attention.

Winning this prize can make a big difference in the artists' careers and help them get more recognition and opportunities in the music industry.

The prize is not just an award. It shows the diversity and ever-changing world of British and Irish music. Over the years, the prize has recognized a multitude of talented artists and their outstanding albums. Past winners include iconic names such as Primal Scream with Screamadelica in 1992, Portishead's"Dummy in 1995, and Pulp's Different Class in 1996.

Overall, even though music continues to change, the Mercury Prize remains an important award of the UK, highlighting the best music and supporting artists around UK and Ireland every year, which inspired upcoming artists and generations to pursue music.