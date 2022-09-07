Mercyful Fate North American Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Danish heavy metal band Mercyful Fate have announced a fall tour scheduled for this October. This the band’s first headlining tour in over 20 years. The band will be supported by German thrash metal band Kreator and Midnight.

The band's lead vocalist, King Diamond, noted that the tour presents a unique opportunity for the band to bring their European festival setup to the United States and Canada. He said:

“These will be the first Mercyful Fate concerts in North American theaters in over 20 years. Memories of a lifetime. Your special chance to see Mercyful Fate with the full European festival production, but up close and personal.”

He further added:

“You cannot miss this…I hereby respectfully invite you to Come to the Sabbath, by which you may free your soul and feast with us in the dark of night. Witches and Demons, you may come as you are!”

Tickets for the Mercyful Fate tour are currently available via Ticketmaster. The general on-sale will begin on September 9 at 10 am PT. Also available for attendees will be multiple limited VIP packages, which will include meet-and-greets, photo opps, private Q&As and exclusive merch, which will begin on September 7 at mercyfulfatecoven.com.

Mercyful Fate North American Tour 2022

At long last.. Mercyful Fate returns to North America for our first headlining tour in over two decades with special guests @kreator and Midnight.

October 25 -- Dallas, TX - The Factory

October 27 -- Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

October 29 -- Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

October 30 -- Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

November -- 01 Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium

November -- 03 Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

November -- 04 Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

November -- 05 Detroit, MI - Masonic

November -- 08 Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore Silver Spring

November -- 10 New York, NY - Kings Theatre

November 11 -- Laval, Quebec - Place Bell

November 13 -- Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

November 14 -- Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

November 16 -- Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

More about the band

BBVA presale - 31 Aug -11am CT

AMEX presale - 8 Sept - 11am CT

The Sabbath comes to Mexico City this December... Join us as we headline Hell & Heaven Metal Fest on 4 December!

Danish heavy metal band Mercyful Fate was formed in 1981 by vocalist King Diamond and guitarist Hank Shermann. They were later joined by guitarist Michael Denner and bassist Timi Hansen. Drummer Kim Ruzz was the last one to join the band lineup.

The band was a part of the first wave of black metal in the early to mid-1980s along with Venom and Bathory. Their music was influenced by progressive rock and hard rock with lyrics dealing with Satan and the occult.

The band is currently working on a new album and have debuted a song titled The Jackal Of Salzburg in Germany in June, which was followed by the single Psycho Las Vegas. Earlier in June, the band played their first concert in 23 years. The band's current lineup includes King Diamond on vocals, Hank Shermann and Mike Wead on guitars, Bjarne T. Holm on drums and Joey Vera on bass.

Since its inception in 1981, Mercyful Fate has released seven studio albums, two extended plays, and four compilations. The band recorded two demos in 1981 and later signed with Rave On Records in Holland for the recording of their self-titled EP, which was released in November 1982. The band released their first two studio albums titled Melissa and Don't Break the Oath in 1983 and 1984 respectively.

The group disbanded in 1985 due to musical differences. In 1992, four out of the five members reunited to record the album titled In the Shadows, which was released the following year. The band released four more studio albums in the following years. In 1999, after recording their last album, 9, the band went on a hiatus but reunited occasionally. In 2019, Mercyful Fate reunited on a permanent basis.

