Met Gala 2021: When is it happening, location, theme, and all about Hollywood's biggest annual fashion event amid pandemic

After a year away from the spotlight, the Met Gala will return and in spectacular fashion. With the 2020 Met Gala being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Costume Institute is making up for lost time by celebrating 2021's Met Gala in a two-part affair.

Celebrating 75 years of the Metropolitan Museum of Art 's Costume Institute, all the stops are being pulled out as the timeline sees a near two-year celebration of American fashion as part of the Met Gala 2021.

When is the Met Gala 2021, what is the theme, and where is it being held?

The @HFMetGala team will be celebrating the Met Costume Institute’s official Met Gala exhibit in Sept 2021/May 2022, with the announced theme: “In America.”

For 2021, the event will be broken up into two categories: "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the modern vocabulary of American fashion; and part 2, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" being a presentation of narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of American fashion in collaboration with film directors.

With part 1 kicking off in September 2021 and part 2 taking place on May 5, 2022, the two shows are slated to run until September 2022.

"In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" is set to be a more intimate affair with smaller crowds and complete adherence to government COVID guidelines.

Part two: "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," is expected to open in the museum’s popular American Wing period rooms with the full might of previous celebrations.

With Instagram being the primary financial backer behind the celebrations, expectations are high for the Met Gala to make a huge splash.

