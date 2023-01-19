Met Gala 2023 theme, date, hosts, and more

The date for the Met Gala 2023 is scheduled for May 1, and it will bring together the greatest celebrities for one of the world's biggest fundraising events. It is formally called the Costume Institute Gala or the Costume Institute Benefit and will be held at Fifth Avenue, Manhattan, New York City.

While the event has always been an extravagant affair filled with flamboyant celebrities, this year’s Met Gala 2023 theme will see the event honor the life and work of fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 aged 85. The anticipated cost of Met Gala 2023 tickets is $30,000. The gala's companion exhibition will run throughout the entire month and well into July.

As per the new announcement, the new co-chairs of the leading committee will consist of pop star Dua Lipa, tennis star Roger Federer and actors Penélope Cruz and Michaela Coel, alongside Vogue magazine's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The four of them will also serve as Met Gala 2023 hosts.

Met Gala 2023 @2015smetgala The 2023 Met Gala theme has officially been announced : ”Karl Lagerfeld - A line of beauty„ The 2023 Met Gala theme has officially been announced : ”Karl Lagerfeld - A line of beauty„ https://t.co/DPFsi3lIcU

Met Gala 2023 guest list, prices, and more

Almost everyone dreams of walking down the famous red carpet of the Met Gala at least once in a lifetime. But it’s not just about money and status when it comes to this. While it is nearly impossible to secure an invite without being the top of the top celebs, the ticket prices run as high as $200,000.

The biggest stars in the nation, including Ben Affleck, Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds, the Hadid sisters, the Biebers, Zoë Kravitz, Billie Eilish, and Jennifer Lopez, are expected to attend the Met Gala this year, even though there has been no official announcement regarding their attendance. Naturally, there will be a large number of celebrities and additional guests.

This year's Met Gala will be more special due to the thematic variation honoring one of the foremost contemporary artists.

Met Gala 2023 theme explained: Who is Karl Lagerfeld?

Rap Alert @rapalert1OO The 2023 Met Gala theme will be a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 Met Gala theme will be a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld. 👀 https://t.co/rXdENiaMI9

Incidentally, this year's Met Gala coincided with an exhibition by the German fashion designer, creative director, artist, and photographer, Karl Lagerfeld. He died in 2019 following an illustrious career filled with massive achievements.

Guests are asked to wear attire to pay tribute to the legendary artist. Recent social media posts from the four co-chairs' various accounts acknowledged the topic announcement.

While many may lose about the Met Gala 2023 theme meaning, an exhibition that will simultaneously run can explain things better. It is titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The exhibition will reportedly bring together 150 designs that "explore the designer's stylistic language."

Vogue recently acknowledged this with an announcement that read:

"It’s a moment for all the esteemed guests to salute one of fashion’s greats, and from our perspective, the theme has multiple, wondrous ways into it. Lagerfeld, lest you forget, designed for a handful of houses—Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and his eponymous brand—so there’s a rich trove of materials, eras, and aesthetics to mine for inspiration,...The first, most authentic approach would be to wear an archival look from one of the labels Lagerfeld led; the second would be to sport modern-day Chanel or Fendi, two houses on which Lagerfeld left an indelible impression; and the third—and perhaps most obvious? To find a Choupette all your own and dress à la Lagerfeld."

Catch the Met Gala 2023 live on May 1, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes