Michael Jordan's autographed 1984 Olympics shoes: Where to auction, minimum bid and more

SCP Auctions recently unveiled a historic pair of Converse All-Stars that were worn by the legendary Michael Jordan during the 1984 Olympic Trials.

Although most of Michael Jordan's shoe memorabilia belongs to his Air Jordan line, the bidding for player’s 1984 Converse All Stars is currently ongoing.

The unforgettable spring and summer of 1984, when the basketball genius donned his Converse shoes on the hardwood, served as a springboard of eminence, which became customary for Jordan.

The minimum bid for the celebrated Olympic trials shoes is fixed at $20,000 USD. For all those Jordan fans who desire to own a piece of history, one can place their bid at catalog.scpauctions.com.

Although these are not Nike shoes, it is difficult for many to imagine Jordan without them. Prior to joining the NBA and the Chicago Bulls, and much before the existence of Air Jordans, Michael wore these basketball shoes. Alongside Michael, all of Dean Smith’s University of North Carolina used Converse All Stars.

For this reason, Michael carried his issued Converse when he headed to Bloomington, Indiana, for the USA Olympic trials in 1984. Team USA was coached by Bobby Knight for the Bloomington trials.

In the 1984 trails, Michael played alongside some iconic players like Charles Barkley, Karl Malone and John Stockton, but high-spirited Jordan was a dominant player in the game against his “peers”.

After the conclusive tune-up game in San Diego, California on July 25, 1984, Michael gifted these Converse shoes to the teenage son of the USA team physician, who was with the team during their journey.

The size 13 sneakers are still present in exceptionally good condition. The shoes are dual-signed in red ink by Jordan, however, the signature on the left shoe is slightly faded.

In addition, the shoes are signed by fellow future Hall of Famer and 1992 “Dream Team” member Chris Mullin, along with 1984 USA teammates Vern Fleming, Alvin Robertson and Wayman Tisdale (D. 2009).

The 1984 Team USA was the last amateur “Dream Team”, which was led by Jordan. The team came out with flying colors after conquering Olympic Gold in Los Angeles.

