Michael Saylor net worth: Fortune explored as Bitcoin stalwart makes bullish prediction ahead of Trump presidency

Well-known entrepreneur and former CEO of MicroStrategy Michael Saylor has been trending for some time after he shared a post on social media. He referred to big news related to Bitcoin which is also owned by his company. Notably, Michael boasts a net worth of $11 billion, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Michael Saylor shared a post through X (formerly Twitter) on January 19, 2025, adding a screenshot of a website tracking the coins and the caption reads:

"Things will be different tomorrow."

Expand Tweet

Michael Saylor's tweet was referring to the day of Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony. The post was shared shortly after Melania Trump's meme coin, also called $MELANIA, was launched on the same day. Melania also announced the coin's arrival through X, adding a website link from where people can purchase it and wrote:

"The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now."

According to CNBC, Trump was reportedly planning to release an executive order to make crypto a priority around the nation. However, Trump's team has yet to share a response to the same.

During his appearance at the Bitcoin2024 conference held in July last year at Nashville, Trump said he would ensure that the US gets to retain the Bitcoin the country has been holding so far or in the future. He said that it would be a part of the "strategic national bitcoin stockpile" and continued:

"For too long, our government has violated the cardinal rule that every Bitcoiner knows by far: Never sell your Bitcoin."

Michael Saylor has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career as an entrepreneur: Earnings and other details explained

As mentioned, the Lincoln, Nebraska native has gained recognition for his association with MicroStrategy for a long time. However, he is known for being involved with other projects such as the non-profit organization, Saylor Academy, launched by him in 1999.

Michael Saylor's flawless work has also helped him to become the owner of various properties over the years. While he already has a house in Virginia, he owns a big villa in Florida, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth. However, the price of the property remains unknown.

The luxurious house is spread over around 18,000 sq. ft. of land and has a ballroom that can accommodate 150 people. There is also a library alongside a formal dining room and a waterfront gazebo. On the other hand, there are two bedrooms at the guest house.

Michael's biography on his self-titled official website says that he completed his higher studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, also called MIT. Following his graduation, he underwent training as a flight officer at the San Antonio-based Lackland Air Force Base and later joined the US Air Force as a Second Lieutenant.

Although Saylor launched MicroStrategy at 24, he is also popular for starting other companies like Alarm.com and Angel.com. He even wrote a book, titled The Mobile Wave: How Mobile Intelligence Will Change Everything.

Saylor stepped down as the CEO of MicroStrategy around three years ago, which emerged from the loss suffered by the company in Bitcoin worth $917 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Michael started serving as their executive chairman and he was replaced by Phong Le as the CEO.

MicroStrategy was initially famous for its work in the world of enterprise analytics and mobility software. They later started focusing on web analytics and cloud computing under the leadership of Michael Saylor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback