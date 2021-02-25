Mike Majlak explains his "final" breakup with Lana Rhoades, says there was no "end in sight" for either of them

After his break-up with model Lana Rhoades, internet personality Mike Majlak finally addressed the issue publicly on an Impaulsive podcast episode with Logan Paul.

Although he discussed the breakup on his vlog, on the podcast, he shed light on what fueled the relationship and why the couple decided to part ways.

Majlak and Rhoades have been dating on-and-off since last year. But this time, it seems as though the couple have decided to call it quits for good.

Mike Majlak addresses his break up with Lana Rhoades.

Majlak went on to clarify that the GTA fiasco wasn't the reason they broke up. However, many people were assuming that to be the case.

According to Majlak, their relationship wasn't fueled by normal conditions. He believes that most people wouldn't understand the gravity of his situation. But he used "toxic sludge" as the label to describe his feelings.

All things considered, it seems as though the couple broke up because the personalities weren't compatible. Majlak and Rhoades were often clashing because of their divergent views on a specific topic.

"Honestly, I've talked to people about it and they would say, yo, stick through the fights, stick through the fights. Times will get tough. You'll have troubles with your partner. Those are the times you gotta step up, you gotta stick with them."

He further elaborated,

"But when those fights become the main say, when those fights become the norm for months and months and months on end, and a relationship starts to take more energy from you than it provides to your life and you don't see an end in sight for either person, it's the time when you have to start thinking about calling it quits."

Majlak concluded by saying that he has no bad blood with Rhoades. He respects her, wished them the best, and wants her to be happy. Preferably date someone who makes her happy.

He confirmed that there would be no breakup video and hopes to be the last time he discusses this topic in public.