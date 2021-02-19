Mike Majlak talks about hilarious "cheating scandal" with Lana Rhoades over GTA 5 RP

GTA 5 RP has been making headlines recently, and with the release of NoPixel 3.0, its popularity has been at an all time high.

In one of the "influencer"-focused servers, SSB World YouTuber Mike Majlak had a hilarious fiasco that escalated far beyond his control. Mike narrated the story that transpired on the GTA 5 roleplaying server, on episode 257 of the Impaulsive podcast.

Mike Majlak gets into trouble with girlfriend Lana Rhoades over GTA 5 RP

In the clip titled "Mike Cheated on Lana," the 36 year old narrates the hilarious series of events that landed him in trouble with his girlfriend. For those out of the loop on GTA 5 RP, GTA 5's community has modded the game to the point where people can live complete persistent lives online via FiveM.

In these worlds, people have jobs and there is a complete economy and social landscape that players must maintain. In the spirit of this, people can talk and get to know others they haven't interacted with before.

The trouble began when Mike began chatting up a fellow player on the server. After chatting for a bit, Mike asked her for her Instagram, which his chat did not take kindly to. Promptly after the incident, people were tagging Mike's girlfriend, Lana Rhoades, on Twitter, calling him a cheater.

His problems worsened when Lana texted him angrily saying "this is cheating." As a way to make amends, Mike went out to the pier and put her out to pasture. In a hilarious half-baked escape attempt, Mike then attempts to flee the scene, but accidentally drowns instead, making it a murder-suicide.

To add salt to his wound, the gesture did nothing to appease Lana, as she was still upset with him at the end of the day.

