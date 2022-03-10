Military Prosecutor Doberman Episode 3: Bae-man falls for Woo-in's trap

In Military Prosecutor Doberman Episode 3, Ahn Bo-hyun's Bae-man cuts ties off with lawyer Moon-goo (Kim Young-min), who scouted him to be a part of his underground 'fixer team.'

Moon-goo had given Bae-man an out when none of the big city law firms were ready to hire him. He did not have the connections that are required to survive in the industry, but with Moon-goo's acquaintance, there is a lot that Bae-man can attain.

This pushes him to accept Moon-goo's offer in Military Prosecutor Doberman sign up to serve two years of compulsory time in the army. He is assigned to the military prosecutor team, where he is responsible for cases that are tried in the military court.

Be it citizens who tried to escape their two years of compulsory enlistment, or otherwise, he prosecutes cases that are beneficial to him and Moon-goo. Over the past two years, his relationship with Moon-goo progresses. On the surface, it even looks as if they have become friends.

However, Moon-goo's latest move leaves Bae-man no choice but to cut ties with his mentor-boss.

Why does Moon-goo out Bae-man to No Hwa-young in Military Prosecutor Doberman?

Bae-man is a man who is looking to climb the social ladder. After witnessing the death of his parents, both of whom served in the army, something in Bae-man has been broken in Military Prosecutor Doberman. He has continued to concentrate on nothing but making money and attaining clout.

His collaboration with Moon-goo is also an effort towards his goal. So when Dae-man hears from Moon-goo's boss No Tae-nam, he is ecstatic. If he completes the mission handed over to him by No Hwa-young's son, he can be assured of certain perks for the rest of his life.

Tae-nam wants to avoid enlisting in the army because he is scared of his mother, Hwa-young, who serves as the latest Chief of Defense in the country. He is sure of being controlled, bullied, and much worse if he so much as steps outside the line under his mother's watchful eyes.

So he asks Bae-man to set it up, making it seem as if he is incapable of serving in the army. Bae-man agrees to this test despite Moon-goo's disagreement in Military Prosecutor Doberman.

So Moon-go has no other option but to out Tae-nam's plan to Hwa-young. Hwa-young punishes her son for being reckless around a military prosecutor; she also warns Bae-man.

This raises some hackles and leads to Bae-man leaving Moon-goo's side in anger. What he hasn't realized yet is the fact that all of his moves were preordained by none other than his new colleague Cha Woo-in (Jo Bo-ah).

He realizes that only after she orchestrates an accident of which he is the victim. She wants him to work by her side, and she seems capable of anything at the moment.

The question now is if Woo-in can convince Bae-man to support her and bring Hwa-young down. This will be explored in future episodes of Military Prosecutor Doberman.

