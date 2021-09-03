Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 13 cast: Meet Fredrik Eklund and others from the Bravo show

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles will be back on September 2, exclusively on Bravo. There is a lot on the line in Season 13 as the ongoing pandemic is a cause of worry for potential homeowners.

For the agents of Million Dollar Listing, that means listing the homes at higher prices. With prices being higher than ever, everyone is out to make the largest profit. This is what is to come on this season of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.

The cast of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Tracy Tutor is having to multi-manage her life on this season of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. Fans will witness her attempts at balancing her relationship with her boyfriend Erik, her professional life as an agent and her search for a new home.

Although she continues to be successful in her career, fans will also see her dealing with a professional struggle she never imagined she would be in. Her biggest listing thus far is a $30 million-dollar Holmby Hills estate that belongs to her little sister.

While Josh Althman is also dealing with a similar sale of $25 million dollars, fans will find him venturing into a new territory of Orange County. Josh spends the season stepping out of his comfort zone, outside his “King of the Bird Streets” title to set the record for the biggest sale in Brentwood.

Josh Flagg, on the other hand, returns to his roots this season and sets his focus on properties in the coveted Beverly Hills Flats. Fans will be surprised when a mystery Hollywood icon asks him to sell her 28-acre compound in Palm Springs.

The move comes just as the new season of 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' is set to premiere on Sept. 2. https://t.co/OvqVbwN7Oe — Inman (@Inman) August 31, 2021

Similarly, Fredrick Eklund finds a lot of success in LA, establishing himself quickly in the city. However, he begins to find himself at odds with the other agents.

When he is put in front of his childhood hero for a listing and fails to impress him, it makes him question his role as an agent. This season will find him questioning his future.

The most successful of the group continues to be James Harris and David Parnes. The season will see them continue to dominate the Bel Air market and set their sights on the historic Hancock Park area.

New season of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 13 premiers September 2nd. The powerhouse LA agents @JoshFlagg1 @thejoshaltman @thetracytutor @JamesBondSt @DavidBondSt @FredrikEklundNY are back and at the top of their game as they face a booming market and crazy clients #MDLLA pic.twitter.com/VEzwHX40vH — SM SOLD MARKETING (@smsold) August 27, 2021

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles will showcase the challenges that the agents face in their professional and personal lives. This season is a continuation of their previous listings and opens the door to new ones in Los Angeles.

Be sure to tune in when Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles premieres on September 2 on Bravo.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul