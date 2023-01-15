Miss Universe 2023 winner is Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, runners up revealed

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel is the 71st Miss Universe, as announced by hosts Jeannie Mai-Jenkins and Olivia Culpo on Saturday, January 14. The event took place at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Meanwhile, Amanda Dudamel, representing Venezuela, was crowned the first runner-up, and Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez was titled the second runner-up.

R'Bonney Gabriel is from Texas and at 28 years old, she is the oldest titleholder of the competition. Gabriel is a fashion designer by profession and often creates many eco-friendly dresses.

Meet the 71st Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel

R'Bonney dazzled the judges with her comment on the age restrictions imposed on the competition and asked them to remove the rule in the question-answer round. Gabriel holds a bachelor's degree in fashion design with a minor in fibers from the University of North Texas.

Gabriel was born in Houston, Texas on March 20, 1994. Her father is Filipino while her mother is American. She has three elder brothers and her father Remigio Bonzon immigrated to America at the age of 25.

Apart from being a fashion designer, R’Bonney is also a model. She joined pageantry in 2020 and was ranked among the top 5 finalists for Miss Kemah USA the very same year. In 2021, R’Bonney became the first runner-up of Miss Texas USA 2021 when Victoria Hinojosa won the title.

Gabriel became the first Asian-American Miss Texas USA in 2022 and was crowned the first Miss USA of Filipino descent on October 3, 2022.

In the pageant, she was asked questions about her priority on the issue of women becoming vulnerable “to the impact of climate change.” Gabriel impressed the audience with her long answer about recycling her own clothes and adding recycle bins to the houses.

She was crowned by Harnaaz Sandhu on January 14 as the Miss Universe 2022 while wearing a dazzling crystal-studded black gown and locking her hair in a bun. Gabriel also revealed in her final question-answer round that she uses “fashion for good” purposes like giving away sewing machines to victims of domestic violence.

She is associated with the Magpies & Peacocks organization, through which she gives sewing classes to other ladies in need. She is the CEO and founder of her own sustainable clothing line R’Bonney Nola.

R’Bonney beat 83 other women in the 71st Miss Universe competition to win the crown and a $250,000 cash prize.

Poll : 0 votes