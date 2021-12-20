Miss You: SHINee's Minho remembers Jonghyun on his death anniversary

SHINee member Minho took to Instagram to share an emotional post. The K-pop idol and actor commemorated the passing of his fellow band member Jonghyun by sharing a sweet note and a picture.

Minho said that his phone album had a lot of pictures of Jonghyun with him, but he chose to share the picture that the two of them had taken from the last time he met Jonghyun. He also said that he missed Jonghyun today especially more, but added that he felt close to Jonghyun even today. Minho expressed that his day was not cold because he could feel Jonghyun by his side.

SHINee's official handle on Twitter also shared a picture of Jonghyun on stage and captioned the photo "I always love you" in the Korean language Hangul. Fans joined in and have since responded to a tweet by the band's official handle with messages for their late idol.

From sharing memories of how Jonghyun had helped them with his songs, to expressing their grief, SHINee fans flooded the tweet with hundreds of comments.

iris⁷ (Taylor's Version) @hobishiraeth @SHINee you did so well jonghyun, we're all very proud of you. so many people treasure the time and memories with you, you're in their hearts and even though i never got to know you, even though i'm not a shawol, you're in mine too. i hope you're happy wherever you are, you're so missed. @SHINee you did so well jonghyun, we're all very proud of you. so many people treasure the time and memories with you, you're in their hearts and even though i never got to know you, even though i'm not a shawol, you're in mine too. i hope you're happy wherever you are, you're so missed.

Evelyn @EVEXY093 @SHINee You did well today and we will missed you forever @SHINee You did well today and we will missed you forever https://t.co/t8a7HHwQND

Dean⁶ⱽ⁶🦋Oh!GG💖MITO_2.0🙏💙📽️CALIBRATE @PaintedlnShawol



warmhearted brother, profound vocalist and inspiring Lyricist. diphylleia grayi said it best, Jjong... time passes💎 i love you. bogoshipda. ALWAYS @SHINee you are a healing solace. Kim Jonghyun your presence lives on in SHINee World, through the artistry you've dedicated your life to💭warmhearted brother, profound vocalist and inspiring Lyricist. diphylleia grayi said it best, Jjong... time passes💎 i love you. bogoshipda. ALWAYS @SHINee you are a healing solace. Kim Jonghyun your presence lives on in SHINee World, through the artistry you've dedicated your life to💭warmhearted brother, profound vocalist and inspiring Lyricist. diphylleia grayi said it best, Jjong... time passes💎 i love you. bogoshipda. ALWAYS https://t.co/kQfH8d3Ymf

mitti 🌸💎 shawol•atiny @mitti_pa0506

I spent the whole weekend listening to your songs, rewatching all SHINee music videos and watching videos of you.



And you know what?..

I'm so thankful. So thankful, that I cried the most time.. Thankful, that you came into my life when I needed you the most. @SHINee Jjong 💙I spent the whole weekend listening to your songs, rewatching all SHINee music videos and watching videos of you.And you know what?..I'm so thankful. So thankful, that I cried the most time.. Thankful, that you came into my life when I needed you the most. @SHINee Jjong 💙 I spent the whole weekend listening to your songs, rewatching all SHINee music videos and watching videos of you.And you know what?..I'm so thankful. So thankful, that I cried the most time.. Thankful, that you came into my life when I needed you the most.

markjin soft hours™ @markjintho @SHINee i'd like to think you sent this beautiful snowfall down from heaven today to make everyone feel a little bit of joy💙 i miss you always 정말 수고했어요💙 @SHINee i'd like to think you sent this beautiful snowfall down from heaven today to make everyone feel a little bit of joy💙 i miss you always 정말 수고했어요💙

ᴮᴱteya⁷₁₃ 💔 | j, you did well. @_kimtaesgucci @SHINee the damned 18th of december again... my heart will never stop aching for you. i miss you, jonghyun. so much. i can't help but wonder what would it have been if you were among us nowadays... i know it's wrong and harsh of me to have such thoughts, i'm sorry for feeling this way. @SHINee the damned 18th of december again... my heart will never stop aching for you. i miss you, jonghyun. so much. i can't help but wonder what would it have been if you were among us nowadays... i know it's wrong and harsh of me to have such thoughts, i'm sorry for feeling this way.

What was the cause of SHINee member Jonghyun's death?

Jonghyun died by suicide, of monoxide poisoning. The late idol had also left a note for everyone who loved him and fans from across the globe mourned his loss. He had said in his note,

"I am broken from the inside. The depression that slowly gnawed away at me has finally swallowed me whole. And I could not defeat it. I detested myself. I grabbed my disjointed memories and yelled at them to pull themselves together but was met with no response. If I can’t help myself breathe properly it’s better to stop breathing at all."

He added:

"The life of fame was never meant for me. That’s all the reason why it hurts. Because I’m famous. Why did I choose this? It’s so funny. It’s a wonder I lasted so long."

Jonghyun ended the note with:

"What can I say? Just tell me I’ve done well. That this is good enough. That I’ve worked hard. Even if you can’t smile don’t fault me on my way. You did well, you worked hard. Goodbye."

Note: Sportskeeda encourages individuals experiencing depression to seek appropriate medical and professional help.

