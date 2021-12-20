Miss You: SHINee's Minho remembers Jonghyun on his death anniversary

SHINee member Minho took to Instagram to share an emotional post. The K-pop idol and actor commemorated the passing of his fellow band member Jonghyun by sharing a sweet note and a picture.
Minho said that his phone album had a lot of pictures of Jonghyun with him, but he chose to share the picture that the two of them had taken from the last time he met Jonghyun. He also said that he missed Jonghyun today especially more, but added that he felt close to Jonghyun even today. Minho expressed that his day was not cold because he could feel Jonghyun by his side.
SHINee's official handle on Twitter also shared a picture of Jonghyun on stage and captioned the photo "I always love you" in the Korean language Hangul. Fans joined in and have since responded to a tweet by the band's official handle with messages for their late idol.
From sharing memories of how Jonghyun had helped them with his songs, to expressing their grief, SHINee fans flooded the tweet with hundreds of comments.
What was the cause of SHINee member Jonghyun's death?
Jonghyun died by suicide, of monoxide poisoning. The late idol had also left a note for everyone who loved him and fans from across the globe mourned his loss. He had said in his note,
"I am broken from the inside. The depression that slowly gnawed away at me has finally swallowed me whole. And I could not defeat it. I detested myself. I grabbed my disjointed memories and yelled at them to pull themselves together but was met with no response. If I can’t help myself breathe properly it’s better to stop breathing at all."
He added:
"The life of fame was never meant for me. That’s all the reason why it hurts. Because I’m famous. Why did I choose this? It’s so funny. It’s a wonder I lasted so long."
Jonghyun ended the note with:
"What can I say? Just tell me I’ve done well. That this is good enough. That I’ve worked hard. Even if you can’t smile don’t fault me on my way. You did well, you worked hard. Goodbye."
Note: Sportskeeda encourages individuals experiencing depression to seek appropriate medical and professional help.