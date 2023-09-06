Mitski acoustic North America, UK and Europe tour 2023: Presale, how to buy tickets, dates, venues, & more

Indie-rock sensation Mitski has announced a series of intimate North American acoustic shows in support of her highly anticipated upcoming album, The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We. The tour, titled "Amateur Mistake," is expected to be massive as it also includes UK and European dates, making it an unforgettable musical experience for the fans.

The "Amateur Mistake" tour will make its way through major cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, London, and Paris throughout the months of September and October.

For the Los Angeles, New York City, and Toronto shows, fans have a chance to win tickets through a special lottery. One can enter this lottery from September 5 at noon until September 10 just before midnight. The lottery winners will be notified on September 13. If there are any tickets left after the lottery, they will be sold to the general public on September 18.

EU and UK presale tickets will go on sale on September 7 at 12 PM BST or 1 PM CET, while the general sale will go on sale on September 8. All tickets can be purchased via Mitski's official website, Mitski.com.

Mitski's tour will begin in Mexico City and end in Paris

Mitski will kick off her tour with a Mexico City concert on September 11, 2023. After performing in various cities across America, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with a final concert in Paris on October 20, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

September 11, 2023 - Mexico City, Teatro de la Ciudad

September 20, 2023 - Los Angeles, Theatre at Ace Hotel

September 26, 2023 - New York, Town Hall

September 29, 2023 - Toronto, Trinity Church

October 7, 2023 - Edinburgh, Queens Hall

October 9, 2023 - Manchester, Albert Hall

October 11, 2023 - London, Union Chapel

October 14, 2023 - Berlin, Babylon

October 16, 2023 - Utrecht, Tivolivredenberg

October 20, 2023 - Paris, Le Trianon

Mitski is an American singer-songwriter with an Oscar nomination for her song This Is a Life

Mitski, whose full name is Mitski Miyawaki, is an American singer and songwriter known for her lyrics and unique style of indie rock music. She was born in Japan to an American father and a Japanese mother. She had a nomadic childhood, moving to 13 different countries worldwide before settling in New York City for college.

She initially pursued a career in music after completing high school in Turkey, and her earliest song, Bag of Bones, appeared on her first album. While studying film at Hunter College in New York, she decided to switch to music and transferred to SUNY Purchase. She then created her first two albums, LUSH and Retired from Sad, New Career in Business, as part of her school projects.

Her third album, Bury Me at Makeout Creek, marked a shift in her music style, moving away from classical piano to embrace raw, impulsive guitar. Her career took off when she signed with the independent label Dead Oceans and released Puberty 2. This album, featuring the hit song Your Best American Girl, received critical acclaim and established her as a prominent indie artist.

In 2018, Mitski released Be the Cowboy, which explored a different persona and reached high positions on various music charts, including Billboard. She continued experimenting with her music, contributing songs to soundtracks, and writing a score for a graphic novel.

In 2022, she released Laurel Hell, which debuted at number five on the Billboard 200 chart. Her music journey has been marked by constant evolution and a commitment to exploring new sounds and themes, making her a celebrated figure in the indie music scene.