Mizkif invites Amouranth and Alinity to a pool stream, here is what happened next

During a recent live stream, Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo invited Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa to a “pool” stream along with him, his sister and Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon.

Mizkif was specifically asked by his chat to invite Amouranth to the stream. He then decided to go to her channel, as Amouranth was live at the time, and invited her via chat.

Amouranth seemed to consider the proposal for some time, and said that Mizkif should have asked her ahead of time, instead of just a day before. She claimed that she was under the impression that they were going to “plan a party” instead.

closest thing to a normal pic I could manage pic.twitter.com/rrh9qShI4C — Maya (@mayahiga6) August 2, 2021

Mizkif invites Amouranth to a pool stream, his chat starts to ship the two together

Mizkif was in the middle of a “Just chatting” stream when his chat asked him to invite Amouranth to a pool stream. He was reluctant at first but went to her chat and invited the streamer. Apart from Amouranth, Mizkif suggested that both Alinity and his sister “Emily” also join the two for the pool stream.

However, Amouranth declined, saying that Mizkif should have told her ahead of time as she had her laser hair removal treatment the next day. Mizkif responded that his request was indeed made ahead of time. Amouranth continued to disagree:

“It’s not ahead of time. I am not allowed to be in the sun. I thought we were going to like plan a party.”

Finally, Mizkif’s chat began to ship the two together. His viewers also appeared desperate to see a pool stream involving both Amouranth and Alinity. Mizkif, who is in a committed relationship with Twitch streamer Maya Higa, immediately asked his viewers to stop:

“Stop drooling, shut the f**k up dude. I have a fiancé you dumba**. Sorry chat, you almost had the tri-force of, never mind. Yes I have a fiancé. And I am also dating Maya.”

Mizkif was only joshing, of course, and is engaged to none other than Maya Higa.

He has recently developed a close friendship with both Alinity and Amouranth. He has in the past few weeks collaborated with both of them for a number of streams. Toward the beginning of July, Mizkif was also involved in multiple hilarious incidents, including one with Amouranth.

Fans now await the opportunity to see all three of them together.

Edited by Sabine Algur