Modern Family's Phil Dunphy is the ideal father figure

Fans of the hit sitcom Modern Family would agree that Phil Dunphy is the ideal TV Dad. Father to Hayley, Alex, and Luke, Phil does not miss a chance to let his children know that he loves them. Sometimes he does this through small acts of service and sometimes by just being there for them.

In Modern Family, Phil Dunphy uses different parenting styles for all three of his children. This warrants a lot of mental gymnastics and observation which he is willing to do. Not out of compulsion but out of love for his family.

Phil along with his wife Claire Dunphy are a powerhouse team when it comes to parenting. Their approach, specifically Phil's, is very unique but irrespective of that it bears results.

Phil is an emotionally open father

Phil does not shy away from expressing his emotions (Image via Instagram/Moder Family)

There were several instances in Modern Family where the audiences caught a glimpse of how emotionally available Phil was as a father. Be it joy, grief, or anger, Phil was expressive. He also let everyone around him know that they could be equally vulnerable with him.

A classic example of this was when Hayley and Alex refused to go to family camp one year. While breaking the news to their father, who was visibly disturbed, they kept on asking if he was crying.

Moments later he started crying and Hayley and Alex also joined in. The three of them cried together while expressing their admiration for one another. The scene is a perfect example of how emotionally available Phil is as a parent and how he has successfully imbibed those qualities in his children too.

Phil sets a perfect example to kids on how to balance work and life

Phil can balance his personal life as well as he balances his professional one (Image via Instagram/Modern Family)

Phil Dunphy from Modern Family is the perfect example of how to balance work life and personal life. In the initial seasons of the show, despite being a full-time real estate agent, Phil never tried to shirk his duties as a husband and parent.

While showing houses and making sales, Phil made sure that his family's expectations of him were being met.

He went above and beyond to make things work for himself and his family. For example, when he was posed with a challenge in the form of his work nemesis Gil Thorpe, in season 6 episode 11, Phil did not back down. Instead, he put in double the effort to regain his status as the best real estate agent in their locality.

Phil knows how to teach a perfect lesson to his kids

When it comes to teaching lessons, Phil knows what to do (Image via Instagram/Modern Family)

There were times in Modern Family when Phil needed to have a firm grip to teach his kids a lesson. However, his approach was quite offbeat when it came to matters like this. For example, when Luke hit Alex with a pellet gun in the pilot episode of the series, Phil and Claire's solution to the incident was to hit Luke with the same gun.

For this, the two decided on a date and time that would suit Phil's timetable. When the day came, Phil was ready with his pellet gun to shoot at Luke but unfortunately failed to do so. He then mistakenly fired the gun at him later on. Luke never brought out the gun again in the show.

Phil's parenting style is quite unique in Modern Family

Phil adopts quite a unique approach when it comes to parenting (Image via Instagram/Modern Family)

Phil's parenting style stands out in several ways. He is mostly the fun-loving, playful, and doting dad type. He is not a strict dad but can be when required. For example in season 1 episode 2 of the show, when Phil thought that Luke was carelessly handling his new bike, he decided to teach him a lesson.

He did so by stealing his bike and making it look like a theft. He thought that the incident would teach him a lesson in the careful handling of precious items. However, it was Phil who ended up being schooled by the end of the episode due to a minor error in judgment.

Another example of Phil taking a different path when it comes to parenting involves Hayley. When in season 4 episode 12 Hayley started dating a man double her age, Phil thought it was best if he left her to do what she was doing. He believed that Hayley would come to her senses once she got an essence of the person she was with. Therefore, he did not intervene or try to make changes and left things at what it is. However, when Hayley did not budge Phil finally came around.

Phil acts as a mediator between the family members when there is a fallout in Modern Family

Phil often assumes the role of a peacemaker in the show (Image via Instagram/Modern Family)

Phil is not only available for the emotional needs of his immediate family but also caters to the needs of his extended family. Therefore, often when there is a fallout between different members of the family, Phil acts as a mediator.

For example, when in season 1 episode 5 Claire and Gloria had a fallout due to the former calling the latter a gold digger, Phil helped to ease out the situation. First, he talked to Claire to try and understand her point of view. Then he talked to Gloria to neutralize her anger. Then he talked to both of them together to further facilitate healthy communication. The two ended up resolving the conflict on their own but the audience would agree that Phil acting as a mediator between the two did have some effect.

All episodes of Modern Family are available on Disney+.