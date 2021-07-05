"Most of you just watch and don't donate": Alinity subtly claps back at viewer asking what "streaming" feels like

Popular Twitch streamer Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon recently interacted with her chat on-stream, setting the record straight on "sugar daddies." After a viewer asked her how streaming feels like, she clapped back with a brutally honest answer of how that perception is wrong.

Also read: What is Daniel Moder's net worth? Exploring Julia Roberts' husband's fortune as couple celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary

Alinity sets the record straight abot streaming

The question posed by the viewer was loaded in many ways, subtly throwing shade that Alinity streams to "a thousand sugar daddies" who throw money at her. Not one to let the comment go unanswered, the Colombian had the perfect response:

"Is streaming like having thousands of sugar daddies? Um, no, most of you guys just watch and don't subscribe or donate or anything. Streaming is like having two sugar daddies and a thousand children."

Taken out of context, the statement can be perceived as greedy, as calling out viewers for not paying is frowned upon by the community. But in this case, Alinity simply sets the record straight that most viewers send no monetary compensation the streamer's way, even after watching for hours upon hours.

While ads do run for non-subscribers, the payout depends on the number of viewers the streamer has engaged at that point and only counts if the viewers complete watching the ad while others just bypass ads on Twitch entirely.

Also read: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married in intimate ceremony at latter's Oklahoma ranch

Keeping this in mind, Alinity's statement that most people who watch don't contribute to supporting a streamer holds some merit. It also served as the perfect response to people who think streaming is like having thousands of "sugar daddies."

Alinity was the center of controversy a couple of years ago when concerns of animal abuse began surfacing after she threw her cat on stream and fed it vodka in another. In recent times, though, she has managed to steer away from controversy and continues to stream to a dedicated viewer base.

Also read: "I gave my heart to them": Markiplier continues to throw shade at Sour Patch Kids by trying out "better, superior" candy in hilarious new video

Edited by Ravi Iyer