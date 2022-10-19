"Most unbelievable sh*t I've ever seen": Terrifier 2 bedroom scene leaves viewers puking and fainting

Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2 seems to be scarring several movie watchers. Viewers of the film have since taken to social media to express how certain scenes in the movie left some fainting and vomiting in the theaters.

Terrifier 2 is the sequel to the popular 2016 horror thriller that stars Jenna Kanell, David Howard Thornton and Samantha Scaffidi. The film is centered around a character named Art the Clown who goes on a horrendous rampage in search of a teenage girl and her younger brother.

Although the movie has been critically acclaimed and earned $2.3 million through just 700 screens, it has been making headlines for the wrong reasons. Some publications reported that emergency services had to be called in after people became unwell after watching the movie.

Executive producer Steven Barton has since taken to social media, telling fans that viewers discretion is advised. On Monday, he tweeted:

“This movie contains scenes of graphic violence and brutal depictions of horror. Viewers who are faint of heart, prone to light headedness or have weak stomachs are advised to take extreme caution. There have already been numerous instances of fainting and vomiting in theaters. For those choosing to continue, you’ve been warned.”

Netizens react to Terrifier 2

As the movie amassed a massive audience, several viewers took to social media to review the film. While many thoroughly enjoyed watching the horror slasher, some netizens claimed that it was too gory for their liking. Many claimed that the film’s now-infamous “bedroom scene” left movie watchers hurling endlessly.

Writer-director Damien Leon defends gory sequel

As the movie gained traction for graphic violence and sickening reactions, Damien Leon expressed that he was proud of the film and seemingly took pride in its level of horror. He said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

“Listen, I would have loved to have a couple of walk-outs, I think that’s sort of a badge of honor because it is an intense movie… I don’t want people fainting, getting hurt during the movie. But it’s surreal.”

He went on to explain that people should have watched Terrifier 1 to “know what you’re getting into.” He added:

“There is a now-notorious murder scene, a hacksaw scene, in Part I that everyone walks away talking about. We tried to rival that scene because the really supportive fan base that we’ve had this entire time, that has really started to put Art on a pedestal, I mean, those are the things that they really want. I think this movie is more accessible, but we’re essentially still making these movies for them, and if other people want to come on board, the more the merrier.”

Terrifier 2 is a micro-budget indie film with a production cost of $250,000. Not much mainstream marketing was done for the film. Hence, it comes as a surprise that it currently has a rating of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes and 7.4 on IMDb.

