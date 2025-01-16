"MOTHER WENDY MIGHT MAKE HER COMEBACK!!!" — Netizens react to Wendy Williams set to appear on The Breakfast Club to discuss conservatorship

On January 15, 2025, Charlemagne Tha God took to Instagram to announce that Wendy Williams was going to appear on his show The Breakfast Club on January 16, 2025, to discuss her conservatorship. Announcing the same, the American radio host mentioned:

"Conservatorships and guardianships should exist to empower, protect, and support individuals—not to confine them in invisible prisons. Tomorrow morning on @breakfastclubam #WendyWilliams will remind us that these systems must be transparent, compassionate, and designed to preserve dignity, not control. Let’s Discuss……"

Wendy has been living under a legal guardianship which manages her finances and health since 2022. However, her guardianship under Sabrina Morrissey became a matter of controversy after a lawsuit that followed Wendy's documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?

Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on the former presenter making an appearance on Charlemagne's radio show. Commenting on the same, an X user tweeted:

"MOTHER WENDY MIGHT MAKE HER COMEBACK!!! WE LIVE!!!"

"Not crazy about it being at the breakfast club but I’ll be watching regardless" an X user commented

"Excited to hear Wendy's insights on conservatorships & guardianships on The Breakfast Club!" another X user mentioned

"Should be a good discussion!" an internet user stated

"wendy about to spill some serious tea on the breakfast club" another internet user said

Additionally, some netizens expressed concern for her health, given Wendy Williams revealed in February 2024 that she was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and primary progressive aphasia:

"If she is healthy I’m happy for her but the past few times I seen her I don’t think this is smart!" an X user tweeted

"I really hope she is doing better." a netizen commented

"She’s been looking healthy" another netizen mentioned

Controversy surrounding Wendy Williams' guardianship explained

Wendy Williams hosted The Wendy Williams Show from 2008 to 2021, however, rumors about her deteriorating health began doing the rounds after she gained live on air in 2017. Additionally, the former presenter has been vocal about her struggle with addiction, and in 2019 she told fans about living in a sober house and seeking treatment for drug use.

In 2022, Wells Fargo petitioned to place Wendy under financial guardianship claiming that she was "a victim of undue influence and financial exploitation" and "incapacitated". According to multiple sources, in February 2024, Wendy's guardian Sabrina Morrissey sued A+E Networks and Lifetime and accused them of exploiting the former presenter. Sabrina claimed that Wendy was reportedly paid only $82,000 for the documentary.

However, in November 2024, A+E Networks and Lifetime countersued Wendy's legal guardian and alleged that she filed a lawsuit over the documentary to protect her personal interests. A+E Networks and Lifetime mentioned in their counter lawsuit:

“It was only when Morrissey realized that the documentary would question the quality of her own guardianship of [Williams] that Morrissey suddenly decided to try to ensure the documentary would never be released,”

The networks also claimed that Sabrina was misusing her position as Wendy's guardian to "silence criticism of her controversial and failed administration of [the guardianship].” In their countersuit, the networks asked for compensation for the fees and costs they used to defend their “First Amendment-protected rights."

In the four-part docuseries titled Where Is Wendy Williams? the former presenter is seen in a vulnerable condition, speaking erratically at times and showcasing signs of alcohol relapse.

