Motionless in White Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more 

Motionless in White has announced a two-month North American tour that will take place in cities all over the US and Canada from September 16, 2023, to October 29, 2023. Another co-headlining tour with the California rock band In This Moment will take place before this one.

The band announced their new tour, which will feature performances by Knocked Loose, After the Burial, and Alpha Wolf, via a post on their official Instagram page:

The presale for the new Motionless in White tour is available starting April 25, 2023, at 10 am local time and can be accessed via https://wct.live/app/37244/miwtteotwtourpresale. General tickets will be available on April 28, 2023, at 10 am local time and can be accessed via https://www.ticketmaster.com/motionless-in-white-tickets/artist. The price of tickets has not been announced yet.

Tickets are also available for the previous US summer tour at https://www.ticketmaster.com/motionless-in-white-tickets/artist and are currently priced at $59 plus processing fees.

Knocked Loose to join Motionless in White on Tour

Knocked Loose are set to continue their collaboration with Motionless in White after their vocalist Bryan Garris appeared on the band's single Slaughterhouse. The Metalcore band from Kentucky is best known for their 2019 album A Different Shade of Blue, which peaked at number 41 on the Scottish album charts.

The American progressive metal band After the Burial, best known for their fifth studio album, Dig Deep, which was released on February 19, 2016, will perform with Knocked Loose and Motionless in White. The album peaked at number 50 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The Australian nu-metal band Alpha Wolf will also perform alongside Motionless in White during the tour. The band rose to prominence with their second studio album, A Quiet Place to Die, which was released on September 25, 2020. The album peaked at number 6 on the Australian album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the Motionless in White tour is listed below:

July 8, 2023 – Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena

July 9, 2023 – Buffalo, New York, at Buffalo RiverWorks

July 11, 2023 – Charleston, West Virginia, at Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

July 15, 2023 – Mansfield, Ohio, at Inkcarceration Festival

July 17, 2023 – East Moline, Illinois, at The Rust Belt

July 18, 2023 – Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena

July 19, 2023 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at Denny Sanford Premiere Center

July 21, 2023 – Casper, Wyoming, at Ford Wyoming Center

July 22, 2023 – Billings, Montana, at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

July 23, 2023 – Missoula, Montana, at Big Sky Brewing Company

July 26, 2023 – Reno, Nevada, at Grand Sierra Resort

July 27, 2023 – Paso Robles, California, at Vina Robles

July 29, 2023 – Flagstaff, Arizona, at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park

July 30, 2023 – Grand Junction, Colorado, at Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

August 1, 2023 – Wichita, Kansas, at Hartman Arena

August 2, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at The Criterion

August 4, 2023 – Council Bluffs, Iowa, at KIWR’s Rockfest – Westfair Amphitheater

August 5, 2023 – Camdenton, Missouri, at Ozarks Amphitheater

August 6, 2023 – Little Rock, Arkansas, at Simmons Bank Arena

August 8, 2023 – Memphis, Tennessee, at The Soundstage at Graceland

August 9, 2023 – Mobile, Alabama, at Mobile Civic Center Arena

August 11, 2023 – Huntsville, Alabama, at Propst Arena

August 12, 2023 – Asheville, North Carolina, at Harrah’s Cherokee Center

August 13, 2023 – Corbin, Kentucky, at Corbin Arena

August 15, 2023 – Evansville, Indiana, at Ford Center

August 16, 2023 – Fort Wayne, Indiana, at Allen County War Memorial Expo Center

August 18, 2023 – Gilford, New Hampshire, at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 19, 2023 – Albany, New York, at MVP Arena

September 16, 2023 – Scranton, Pennsylvania, at “Scranton Apocalypse Fest” at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

September 17, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at UPMC Events Center

September 19, 2023 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, at GLC Live at 20 Monroe

September 20, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Eagles Ballroom

September 21, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at TCU Amphitheater

September 23, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri, at Uptown Theater

September 24, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at The Factory in Deep Ellum

September 26, 2023 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Revel

September 27, 2023 – Mesa, Arizona, at Mesa Amphitheatre

September 29, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at The Torch at the LA Coliseum

September 30, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at Theater at Virgin Hotels

October 1, 2023 – San Jose, California, at San Jose Civic

October 3, 2023 – Seattle, Washington, at WAMU Theater

October 4, 2023 – Portland, Oregon, at Theater of the Clouds

October 6, 2023 – Boise, Idaho, at Revolution Concert House and Event Center

October 7, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Great Saltair

October 8, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Mission Ballroom

October 10, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas, at Tech Port Arena

October 11, 2023 – Houston, Texas, at White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

October 13, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Coca-Cola Roxy

October 14, 2023 – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at House of Blues

October 15, 2023 – TBA at TBA

October 17, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Wildhorse Saloon

October 18, 2023 – Chesterfield, Missouri, at The Factory at The District

October 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory

October 21, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October 22, 2023 – Newport, Kentucky, at MegaCorp Pavilion

October 24, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan, at The Fillmore

October 25, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, at Rebel

October 26, 2023 – Laval, Quebec, at Place Bell

October 28, 2023 – New York City, New York, at Hammerstein Ballroom

October 29, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Motionless in White released their debut studio album in 2010

Motionless in White was formed as a collaboration between Chris Motionless, Angelo Parente, Frank Polumbo, and Kyle White, originally as One Way Ticket and subsequently as When Breathing Stops. The band adopted its eventual standard name on New Year's Eve in 2005.

Motionless in White released their debut studio album, Creatures, on October 12, 2010, after having been signed to the Fearless label. The album was a mild chart breakthrough, peaking at number 175 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Motionless in White achieved critical acclaim with their third studio album, Reincarnate, which was released on September 16, 2014. The album peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

