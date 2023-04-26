Motionless in White Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more 

Motionless in White has announced a two-month North American tour that will take place in cities all over the US and Canada from September 16, 2023, to October 29, 2023. Another co-headlining tour with the California rock band In This Moment will take place before this one.
The band announced their new tour, which will feature performances by Knocked Loose, After the Burial, and Alpha Wolf, via a post on their official Instagram page:
The presale for the new Motionless in White tour is available starting April 25, 2023, at 10 am local time and can be accessed via https://wct.live/app/37244/miwtteotwtourpresale. General tickets will be available on April 28, 2023, at 10 am local time and can be accessed via https://www.ticketmaster.com/motionless-in-white-tickets/artist. The price of tickets has not been announced yet.
Tickets are also available for the previous US summer tour at https://www.ticketmaster.com/motionless-in-white-tickets/artist and are currently priced at $59 plus processing fees.
Knocked Loose to join Motionless in White on Tour
Knocked Loose are set to continue their collaboration with Motionless in White after their vocalist Bryan Garris appeared on the band's single Slaughterhouse. The Metalcore band from Kentucky is best known for their 2019 album A Different Shade of Blue, which peaked at number 41 on the Scottish album charts.
The American progressive metal band After the Burial, best known for their fifth studio album, Dig Deep, which was released on February 19, 2016, will perform with Knocked Loose and Motionless in White. The album peaked at number 50 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
The Australian nu-metal band Alpha Wolf will also perform alongside Motionless in White during the tour. The band rose to prominence with their second studio album, A Quiet Place to Die, which was released on September 25, 2020. The album peaked at number 6 on the Australian album chart.
The full list of dates and venues for the Motionless in White tour is listed below:
- July 8, 2023 – Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena
- July 9, 2023 – Buffalo, New York, at Buffalo RiverWorks
- July 11, 2023 – Charleston, West Virginia, at Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
- July 15, 2023 – Mansfield, Ohio, at Inkcarceration Festival
- July 17, 2023 – East Moline, Illinois, at The Rust Belt
- July 18, 2023 – Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena
- July 19, 2023 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at Denny Sanford Premiere Center
- July 21, 2023 – Casper, Wyoming, at Ford Wyoming Center
- July 22, 2023 – Billings, Montana, at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
- July 23, 2023 – Missoula, Montana, at Big Sky Brewing Company
- July 26, 2023 – Reno, Nevada, at Grand Sierra Resort
- July 27, 2023 – Paso Robles, California, at Vina Robles
- July 29, 2023 – Flagstaff, Arizona, at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park
- July 30, 2023 – Grand Junction, Colorado, at Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
- August 1, 2023 – Wichita, Kansas, at Hartman Arena
- August 2, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at The Criterion
- August 4, 2023 – Council Bluffs, Iowa, at KIWR’s Rockfest – Westfair Amphitheater
- August 5, 2023 – Camdenton, Missouri, at Ozarks Amphitheater
- August 6, 2023 – Little Rock, Arkansas, at Simmons Bank Arena
- August 8, 2023 – Memphis, Tennessee, at The Soundstage at Graceland
- August 9, 2023 – Mobile, Alabama, at Mobile Civic Center Arena
- August 11, 2023 – Huntsville, Alabama, at Propst Arena
- August 12, 2023 – Asheville, North Carolina, at Harrah’s Cherokee Center
- August 13, 2023 – Corbin, Kentucky, at Corbin Arena
- August 15, 2023 – Evansville, Indiana, at Ford Center
- August 16, 2023 – Fort Wayne, Indiana, at Allen County War Memorial Expo Center
- August 18, 2023 – Gilford, New Hampshire, at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- August 19, 2023 – Albany, New York, at MVP Arena
- September 16, 2023 – Scranton, Pennsylvania, at “Scranton Apocalypse Fest” at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
- September 17, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at UPMC Events Center
- September 19, 2023 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
- September 20, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Eagles Ballroom
- September 21, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at TCU Amphitheater
- September 23, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri, at Uptown Theater
- September 24, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at The Factory in Deep Ellum
- September 26, 2023 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Revel
- September 27, 2023 – Mesa, Arizona, at Mesa Amphitheatre
- September 29, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at The Torch at the LA Coliseum
- September 30, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at Theater at Virgin Hotels
- October 1, 2023 – San Jose, California, at San Jose Civic
- October 3, 2023 – Seattle, Washington, at WAMU Theater
- October 4, 2023 – Portland, Oregon, at Theater of the Clouds
- October 6, 2023 – Boise, Idaho, at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
- October 7, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Great Saltair
- October 8, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Mission Ballroom
- October 10, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas, at Tech Port Arena
- October 11, 2023 – Houston, Texas, at White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)
- October 13, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Coca-Cola Roxy
- October 14, 2023 – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at House of Blues
- October 15, 2023 – TBA at TBA
- October 17, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Wildhorse Saloon
- October 18, 2023 – Chesterfield, Missouri, at The Factory at The District
- October 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory
- October 21, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
- October 22, 2023 – Newport, Kentucky, at MegaCorp Pavilion
- October 24, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan, at The Fillmore
- October 25, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, at Rebel
- October 26, 2023 – Laval, Quebec, at Place Bell
- October 28, 2023 – New York City, New York, at Hammerstein Ballroom
- October 29, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Motionless in White released their debut studio album in 2010
Motionless in White was formed as a collaboration between Chris Motionless, Angelo Parente, Frank Polumbo, and Kyle White, originally as One Way Ticket and subsequently as When Breathing Stops. The band adopted its eventual standard name on New Year's Eve in 2005.
Motionless in White released their debut studio album, Creatures, on October 12, 2010, after having been signed to the Fearless label. The album was a mild chart breakthrough, peaking at number 175 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
Motionless in White achieved critical acclaim with their third studio album, Reincarnate, which was released on September 16, 2014. The album peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart.