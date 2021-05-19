“MrBeast was the biggest FaZe fan”: FaZe Banks says he missed signing MrBeast, twice

In a recent revelation, FaZe Banks talked about what could have been if FaZe Clan had signed philanthropic YouTuber, MrBeast.

Candidly speaking about the potential signing during an episode of the No Jumper podcast aside Mike Majlak, FaZe Banks talks about the deal, the landscape at the time, and why a long-term MrBeast signing would not have worked out for the organization.

Also read: "So proud": The internet reacts as Demi Lovato announces they are non-binary and are changing their pronouns

FaZe Banks reveals how MrBeast and FaZe nearly came to a signing agreement

During a segment of the podcast, FaZe Banks reveals that "his biggest f**k up" was missing out on signing MrBeast, twice.

"You guys want to hear my biggest f**k up, my biggest misstep of all time? I still just know it never would have worked long term. When me and Rice started this clout gang sh*t, I missed on him, twice. MrBeast was the biggest FaZe fan"

Talking about how the timing and content types mismatched during the offer window, MrBeast's non-gaming content at the time didn't align with FaZe Clan's heavy video game and Call of Duty-inspired content.

Revealing that MrBeast wanted to join Clout Gang and even be a part of the FaZe house, FaZe Banks also reveals that the wholesome image that MrBeast has doesn't align with FaZe's troublemaker image, and that Jimmy "is a great kid and we're not."

With MrBeast expanding territories in different sectors, including gaming and a dedicated philanthropy channel, FaZe and MrBeast could have potentially shared a fruitful association and collaborated for even crazier content than is already present.

As of today, MrBeast boasts over 99 millions subscribers across his YouTube network and commands one of the biggest followings on social media, primarily owing to his brand of feel-good philanthropic content.

Also read: What happened with Bryce Hall and Vanessa Merrell? Truth behind the “crush” and romance speculations