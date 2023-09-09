Mulberry x Paul Smith leather bag collection: Everything we know so far

British luxury brands Mulberry and Paul Smith recently put their individual expertise to work and released a 10-piece bag capsule collection. The unisex collection, which was first made public in Smith’s autumn/winter 2023 show in Paris earlier this year, has already hit stores.

The collaboration between these two brands has led to the creation and subsequent release of the best leather bag collection in different sizes that can be used by both men and women. With the color blending and the shapes, the collection introduces two brand-new silhouettes, the Anthony Clip and the Anthony Tote.

Paul Smith's x Mulberry collection has hit the stores with different price tags. One can avail of any of the bags starting at $565.

Paul Smith X Mulberry leather bag offers a twist on the best-selling Anthony bags

Mulberry, a British brand, was founded in 1971 in Somerset, England, by Roger Saul and his mother, Joan. Known for its bespoke craftsmanship, the brand accentuates its long-lasting products with Somerset DNA. The brand commits to the durability of its bags, which can last for decades.

Paul Smith and his namesake brand are known for their menswear collection, which infuses cultural mischief with a sense of humor. Based in Nottingham, the brand has catered to numerous celebrities. The British fashion designer also created a collection of stamps to commemorate the London Olympics.

Both British luxury brands, famed for their "similar approach to creativity and craft," collaborated in 2023 to give Mulberry's iconic Antony bag a new touch. The bag, which is known for its postman lock hardware, is suitable for daily use, such as carrying office supplies and shopping necessities.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sir Paul Smith said,

“Paul Smith and Mulberry were founded within a year of each other in the 1970s, so you could say our brands grew up and came of age together. I think that’s at least partly why we share such a similar approach to creativity and craft – that and our Britishness."

Smith added,

"Design-wise, the collaboration is a tale of two stories – both of which champion Paul Smith’s a few of Paul Smith’s hallmarks. The first selection of bags is made from black heavy-grain leather, making them versatile enough for the office, while a flash of color comes in the form of Signature Stripe webbing straps."

It further continues,

"The second makes more of a statement, combining shades like cobalt, red and lemony yellow in a selection of bold colour-blocked pieces made from smooth and embossed leather."

When it comes to the bag collection, the most eye-catching one is the mini Anthony bag. This titular bag is the true representation of Paul Smith and Mulberry's classic designs and ethos.

The minuscule bag is made of firm leather from Mulberry House. The jacquard webbing strap in Paul Smith's multi-color justifies the collaboration. Lastly, the postman locks with co-branding engraved finishes off the look.

Another new addition to the line is the clip bag, which comes with a cross-body bag option. The bag features a flap cover and slip-on pockets in Mulberry's grain leather silhouette.

Naturally, the original Anthony silhouette's color blocks draw attention. The coral-tinted flip cover with the cloud blue pocket is added to the oxblood leather silhouette, and the co-branding postman lock enhances its elegance.

Apart from the minuscule bags, the collection has given a makeover to the Anthony Tote bags as well. The calf leather tote bag is shaped like a messenger bag, and the multi-color adjustable strap projects the Pual Smith logo. It comes in two shades- black and dark green, and one can buy it for $1595.

The bags, with their colorways and pricing details, are listed here:

Black Mini Antony Bag - $550

Black Anthony Clip Bag - $565

Summer Mini Anthony bag - $565

Black Small Anthony Bag - $750

Black Anthony Tote Bag - $1500

Coral Orange Anthony Bag - $1100

Pigment Anthony Blue Bag - $650

Cloud Blue Small Anthony -$870

Summer Khaki Mini Anthony bag - $565

Multi-color Silky Calf Tote - $ 1615

These bags from the two Somerset brands are made of carbon-neutral leather. One can purchase the 10-piece collection from the official websites of the two labels.