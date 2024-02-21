Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Who was Jacob Ybarra and what happened to him?

The 2021 shooting murders of high school students Jacob Ybarra and Sabion Kubitza shocked the small town of Mart, Texas. The double murder took place at the hands of the star linebacker, Zamar Kirven, who was allegedly high on LSD.

Jacob D’Shaun Ybarra lived with his parents, two relatives, and his cousin Kubitza in the 1100 block of East Texas Avenue, which served as a spot for his friends, including Kirven. Murder Under the Friday Night Lights season 3 episode 7 explores the incident of gun violence.

The synopsis reads:

"The Ybarra family wake to find their son Jacob and his best friend, Sabion, shot to death; as star football players for their high schools, the murders shatter two small Texas towns; the tragedy worsens when the community learns who the killer is."

The Murder Under the Friday Night Lights episode Breaking Bonds airs on February 21, 2024, at 10 pm EST on Investigation Discovery.

Who was Jacob Ybarra? Details explored

Jacob D’Shaun Ybarra was born on May 18, 2000, to Maria and Anthony Medlock in Mexia, Texas. Jacob studied at Head Start in Mart, Texas till the age of seven. He briefly moved to Groesbeck where he fell in love with football. Ybarra returned to Mart at the end of middle school and actively participated in football, track, and basketball.

Jacob Ybarra has three siblings—two brothers, Estephan Hickey and Warner Horton II, and a sister Triana “Twin” Medlock. According to Fox 44 News, at the time of his death, Jacob Ybarra was dating his girlfriend Jessie Eaton, who lived two doors down with her mother, Shandy Eubank.

20-year-old Jacob Ybarra and his 22-year-old cousin Sabion Kubitza lived in the 1100 block of East Texas Avenue home along with their friend, 23-year-old Zamar Kirven.

Anthony Medlock had reportedly allowed the boys to smoke cannabis inside the house as the three would frequently hang out together and play video games. Medlock testified saying:

”I’d rather see them smoke weed at my house than for them to be off smoking any other place.”

The East Texas Avenue residence was also shared with two other relatives and served as a spot for Ybarra and his friends to hang out.

What happened to Jacob Ybarra?

Jacob Ybarra was shot to death with a Glock 9 mm in his sleep in the early hours of April 18, 2021, along with his cousin Sabion Kubitza. The two men met with their deaths at the hands of their friend and star football player, Zamar Kirven, who was reportedly high on LSD.

On the evening of April 17, 2021, Kirven, Kubitza, and Ybarra were reportedly on their way to Limestone County to get LSD. A fourth friend and Kirven's best friend, Shatydrick Bailey, was with them but parted ways to attend a party. As reported by KWTX, Bailey was walking about eight blocks to the CEFCO store around 1 am to grab something to eat when he thought he heard three gunshots.

He encountered a disoriented Kirven on his way back and was cornered by him with his pistol in his hand in the house. As Bailey escaped his death narrowly, Ybarra was found dead on the floor in Kubitza's bedroom with gunshot wounds to his left shoulder, left arm, and head. Sabino Kubitza was dead on the bed, having suffered gunshot wounds to his right jaw and forehead.

Zamar Kirven is presently incarcerated at the McLennan County Jail.

