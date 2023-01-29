My 600-lb Life season 11 release date and air time

TLC is all set to air a brand new season of its popular reality TV series, titled My 600-lb Life. The show will feature overweight patients who go to Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, also known as Dr. Now, to reduce their weight.

The series will premiere on Wednesday at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on TLC. My 600-lb Life revolves around Dr. Now, who helps oversized patients make changes to their lifestyle to help with their weight loss journey.

The official synopsis for season 11 of My 600-Lb Life on TLC reads:

"Morbidly obese patients turn to high-risk surgery to reclaim their lives."

Dr. Now is a 78-year-old surgeon, television personality, and author, known for his strict approach in helping the overweight cast members. If they wish to qualify for bariatric surgery, they have to follow strict diets and rules that will enable them to lose a certain amount of weight.

Viewers can also stream My 600-lb Life season 11 on YouTube TV

After a disappointing season 10, fans and viewers were doubtful if the series would be renewed again. But in September 2022, Dr. Now took to his Instagram to reveal that the show will be returning.

After waiting eagerly for months, TLC finally announced that My 600-lb Life would be returning for season 11 on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. Viewers who do not have cable TV can stream the episode live on YouTube TV if they have valid login details and subscriptions.

Prior to the premiere of the series, TLC released an exclusive sneak peek, teasing fans on what they can expect from the show.

In the trailer, Dr. Now can be seen telling a patient named Patrick:

"This is your life and you're not going to live long like that."

One of the cast members who also visited Dr. Now on the show is Geno, a 31-year-old man who resides in New Haven.

He tells the bariatric surgeon:

"I use food for comfort just to feel happier. I just want to be full. We're an Italian family so when we eat, we eat in abundance. Things are getting worse and harder every day because of my weight. What hurts the most on my body is probably my back, knees, and feet."

Geno will be getting help from his cousin brother Nico to lose 60lbs in order to qualify for the surgery. Nico tells the camera:

"He's very willing to change and I wanna lose weight with him. I'll be at his door pushing him."

My 600-Lb Life will air every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes