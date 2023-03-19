My Kind of Country hosts: Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves's net worth explored

A new singing competition is on the rise titled My Kind of Country, and features famed actress Reese Witherspoon and award-winning singer Kacey Musgraves, who will serve as the hosts. They are also the executive producers of the reality TV series.

My Kind of Country will premiere with its pilot episode on Friday night, March 24, 2023, at 3 am ET/ 2 pm CT only on Apple+. The soon-to-be-released series will introduce viewers to 13 new contestants who hail from all across the globe.

The official synopsis for the reality TV singing competition series titled My Kind of Country reads:

"Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves join Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck on a global search for country music’s next big star in a new kind of competition series."

Scouts Jimmie, Mickey, and Orville embark on a journey to find the next best country singer. Wanting to be all-inclusive, they take trips across the world to find singers from New Delhi, India; Chihuahua, Mexico; Johannesburg, South Africa; and more.

Reese and Kacey are not new names in any household. They have both made their mark in the entertainment industry and are now taking on a new role.

Reese Witherspoon has a higher net worth than Co-host Kacey Musgraves on My Kind of Country only on Apple+

Reese is a famed actress, producer, and entrepreneur. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the host's rumored net worth is around $300 million. Reese has won an Academy Award and an Emmy Award. The website claims that she is also one of the most well-known and well-paid celebrities in the world.

In 2000 Reese started her very own production company called Type A Films. She merged with Bruna Papandrea's original company, Make Movies, in 2012.

Kacey Musgraves is a country singer. Celebrity Net Worth estimates her net worth to be around $12 million. The famed singer has won multiple awards, including Grammy, CMA, and ACM Awards.

In 2018, her fourth studio album, titled Golden Hour, won all four categories for which it was nominated at the Grammys. That includes Album of the Year as well. In 2021, her album Star-Crossed was nominated in two categories at the Grammys.

Kacey started her journey as a songwriter at the young age of just eight. She wrote a song for her elementary school graduation celebration titled Notice Me.

Before the release of the competition, the series released a sneak peek teasing fans what they could expect from the forthcoming reality TV competition show. Reese opened it up by saying:

"When we got together, a long time ago, we were talking about how country music should stop limiting people and start opening doors."

Adding to that, Kacey said:

"It’s music brought over from all over the world. The bluegrass, the folk, the gospel. There’s so many threads woven through country music."

My Kind of Country will air only on Apple+ on March 24, 2023. Stay tuned.

