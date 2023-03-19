My Kind of Country release date and air time on Apple+

The upcoming reality series, My Kind of Country, will introduce viewers to a new bunch of artists from all around the globe as they will be brought to Nashville to compete in the ultimate singing competition.

My Kind of Country will be available to stream from Friday night only on Apple+. It will be hosted by famed actress Reese Witherspoon and popular singer Kacey Musgraves. The two hosts also serve as the reality TV competition series' executive producers.

The official synopsis for the forthcoming singing competition series titled My Kind of Country reads:

"Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves join Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck on a global search for country music’s next big star in a new kind of competition series."

Scouts Jimmie Allen, Mickey, and Orville embark on a journey across the globe in search of the best country singers. The contestants hail from New Delhi, Chihuahua, Mexico, and Johannesburg, among other places.

My Kind of Country will premiere on March 24, 2023, only on Apple+

Unlike other talent competitions, the soon-to-be-released reality TV series focuses only on one genre, which is country music. The scouts leave Nashville in order to be all-inclusive and search for the next best artist across the globe.

The series will premiere on Friday night, March 24, 2023, at 3 am ET/ 2 am CT only on Apple+. The series cannot be streamed via any other medium except Apple+.

Prior to the premiere, the reality TV competition series released a sneak peek teasing fans about what they can expect from the show. In the preview, Reese shared:

"When we got together, a long time ago, we were talking about how country music should stop limiting people and start opening doors."

Kacey added:

"It’s music brought over from all over the world. The bluegrass, the folk, the gospel. There’s so many threads woven through country music."

Allen revealed that it took him 11 years to get a record deal. Meanwhile, Mickey said:

"I lived in my car. I was the first Black female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category."

The twelve contestants, who will be competing against each other in the race for the title, were also vocal about what drew them towards music. One contestant in the preview shared:

"I don’t feel like I can express myself in English, so I sing it in Spanish."

Meanwhile, another added:

"I struggle with my own inner voice a little bit, but when I get to sing, I feel totally whole."

Orville concludes the trailer:

"There’s just so much potential for something I don’t think anybody’s ever seen before in country music."

My Kind of Country will air only on Apple+ on March 24, 2023, at 3 am ET.

