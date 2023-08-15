My Son Didn't Do It on LMN: Cast list explored

LMN's new thriller movie, My Son Didn't Do It, is all set to premiere on the channel on Thursday, August 17, 2023. The film centers around a woman who's struggling to balance her professional and personal lives. Her life takes an even more dramatic turn when her son gets arrested for murder.

Take a look at LMN's official synopsis of the movie:

''Doing her best to balance a successful career with family life, a single mom’s world spirals out of control when her shy teenage son is arrested for the murder of a young woman he met online.''

My Son Didn't Do It stars Gina Holden in the lead role, with many others portraying significant supporting characters. The movie is directed by Soran Mardookhi and written by Jan Libby.

My Son Didn't Do It cast list: Who stars in LMN's new thriller drama?

1) Gina Holden

Gina Holden stars in the lead role in LMN's My Son Didn't Do It. She plays the single mom who's struggling to deal with the numerous issues affecting her personal and professional lives. Things get worse for her when her son is accused of murdering a woman.

It'll be interesting to see how her character is explored in the film, as she's the heart and soul of the movie. Gina Holden's other notable acting credits include Kidnapped to the Island, Assault on VA-33, Sleeping With My Student, and His Deadly Affair, to name a few.

2) Jason Cermak as Jack

Jason Cermak portrays the character of Jack in the new LMN thriller film. Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to his character are known at this point, but he's expected to play a significant role in the story.

Jason Cermak has previously starred in numerous other films and TV shows like V.C. Andrews' Dawn, Dying for a Good Grade, Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas, A Glenbrooke Christmas, and many more.

3) Zoe Christie as Gia Parker

Zoe Christie essays the role of Gia Parker in My Son Didn't Do It. Not much else is known about her character, but she's set to play a pivotal role in the film. Viewers might recognize Christie from Honor Society, School Spirits, and Alaska Daily.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars various others in important supporting/minor roles. These include actors like:

Stephanie Izsak as Judy

Kayden Boisclair as Lucas

Quinten James as Taylor Parker

Kennedy Rowe as Sophia Bliss

Timothy Wallace as a Local Reporter

Paul Vos

Ashley Wood as Delaney

Blake Williams as Miles

An official promo or trailer for My Son Didn't Do It has not yet been released by LMN, but based on the synopsis, viewers can look forward to a fascinating, atmospheric, character-driven thriller film that explores the darkest facets of human nature. Viewers who enjoyed other Lifetime movies with a similar tone like Trapped in the Cabin, Love at First Lie, and To Kill a Stepfather should certainly check this one out.

Viewers can watch My Son Didn't Do It on LMN on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET.