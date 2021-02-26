Nadeshot lets the internet decide where his next tattoo will be for a million retweets

In what seems to be a series of unfortunate events unfolding, 100T Nadeshot has found himself in a position where he will be tattooing an embarrassing phrase on his body permanently. After losing a bet to 100T Froste where Froste posted "how many retweets on a tweet for you to get "S*x is temporary, gaming is forever" tatted on you?" Nadeshot replied 100,000, which was smashed by Twitter users in a very short period of time.

Twitter users can decide where 100T Nadeshot's new tattoo goes

A screenshot of the original Twitter thread regarding the two was posted by Froste with the caption "Gamers, assemble". At the time of writing this article, the 100,000 retweet goal got smashed, and it had even reached a whopping 200K+ retweets, much to Nadeshot's dismay.

As the tweet started garnering more & more attention on Twitter, Nadeshot can be seen visibly sweating on his stream. The realization slowly dawns upon him that he may actually have to live with "S*x is temporary, Gaming is forever" on his body for the rest of his life.

HE'S FUCKING SHOOK ALREADY LMFAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/es5sOc56Ua — Froste 💯 (@Froste) February 26, 2021

During the same stream, the tweet hit one hundred thousand retweets as promised by Froste, leading to Nadeshot hilariously losing it on stream. The distraught CEO of 100Thieves can be seen going hysterical on stream as seen below.

This time setting an unrealistic goal of 1 million retweets, Nadeshot is putting another challenge to fans to decide where on his body, excluding his face, the tattoo will go.

1 million retweets in 24 hours and you pick where it goes on my body(face excluded) https://t.co/LYyMQC2COX — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) February 26, 2021

Seeing how fans took the first challenge and smashed it, a million retweets may actually be doable, although improbable. Fans will have to furiously push the tweet over the next 24 hours to make this happen so that they can choose the location on Nadeshot's body where the tattoo will go.

