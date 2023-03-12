Naked and Afraid: Solo release date and air time on Discovery

Naked and Afraid: Solo is a brand new reality TV survival series that is set to premiere on Discovery. The show will follow eight contestants who will have to endure 21 days in extremely harsh environments spread across three continents.

The series will see famed survivalists from the Naked and Afraid franchise return to take on a fresh challenge.

The official synopsis for Naked and Afraid: Solo reads:

"NAKED AND AFRAID survivalists have endured the most grueling environments on earth and proved the value of teamwork in overcoming brutal conditions. In this all-new series, eight of the franchise’s most battle-tested survivalists will attempt to endure 21 days completely SOLO. This arced series takes place in some of the most remote and harshest environments in the world – and in locations spread out over three continents."

It continues:

"Whether it’s a bug-infested South American rainforest, a frigid African scrubland or a blistering Mexican jungle, each episode follows multiple survivalists as they take on the most difficult challenge of their lives. The eight new cast mates will have no one to help them through their journey. Their survival and success depends entirely on their own unique creativeness, skills and their will to survive through the 21 days."

Surviving 21 days along with a partner in some of the harshest conditions is hard already. But this time, the experienced survivalists will have to survive 21 days alone. The network also teases that the challenges bring "many to their knees."

Naked and Afraid: Solo will premiere on March 12, 2023, only on Discovery

The popular Naked and Afraid franchise will premiere with its brand new spin-off titled Naked and Afraid: Solo on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT only on Discovery. Viewers without cable TV can stream the episode live on YouTube TV if they have a valid subscription and login details.

Kaila Cummings, an experienced survivalist, is all set to appear on the show. She is an avid bow hunter and blade smith. She is now returning to seek redemption for her tap-out in the previous season.

Another contestant, Terra Short, a trans woman, is an archer and she feels most at home when she's in the wild, where she has to use only her skills and a knife.

Other contestants who will be appearing include, Jamie Frizzell, Fernando Calderon, Suzanne Zeta, James Lewis, Cheeny Plante, and Shanika Malcolm.

Fans can join in on the conversation and discussion about the show using the hashtag #NakedAndAfraid on social media. Naked and Afraid: Solo will air after Naked and Afraid on Sunday only on Discovery channel. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes