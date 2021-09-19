Naruto Baryon Mode - Boruto: Naruto Next Generations finally unveils Naruto's most awaited transformation and more!

The latest Boruto episode hit fans with a bittersweet surprise (for those who have not read the manga) as Naruto finally unleashed his "final form": the Baryon Mode.

The surprise is being noted as bittersweet only to those aware of what is to happen after Naruto unleashes this power. Hint: it is going to be heart-breaking.

[Warning: Spoilers Ahead]

What exactly is Naruto's Baryon mode shown in the recent Boruto episode?

After facing an imminent and overwhelming defeat at the hands of Isshiki Otsutsuki, Naruto realizes that the enemy is far beyond his strength. It is at this moment that Kurama comes up with the idea that might save the day.

Seeing as Naruto is ready to sacrifice himself, Kurama lends new power to him, which only the Jinchuriki of the Nine Tails can use. Namely, the Baryon Mode.

In this mode, the chakra of Naruto and Kurama fuse, much like nuclear fusion, giving rise to new energy.

Baryon Mode is even more potent than the Kurama Chakra Mode or the Six Paths' Sage Mode, boosting Naruto's reflexes, speed, and power to that of Isshiki. So much so that he could dodge the black rods that Isshiki could enlarge from the particulate state.

However, using Baryon Mode during the fight will ultimately lead to the rather tragic death of Kurama, a fact that he hid when he told Naruto about it.

Kurama lies to Naruto about Baryon Mode (Image via Fandomwiki)

This has not yet been shown in the anime, but it is only a matter of time before viewers are hit with this tragic bullet.

"You can't kill me, can you?"

The past few episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have been loaded with riveting reveals as viewers inch closer towards the dystopian world shown in the first episode.

With the latest Baryon mode, viewers have sadly moved closer to one of the most tragic moments of the series.

Fans are still wrapping their heads around the fact that one of Kara's inner members is a clone of Jiraiya, a mentor/father figure to both Naruto and his father. This truth bomb was dropped right as Amado and Koji Kashin revealed their plan to betray Jigen, the leader of Kara.

Overall, the Boruto series is moving at a tremendous pace, and with the recent Baryon Mode, it will probably peak with the next few episodes.

