NBC Dateline - Why did twins Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah Whitehead kill their mother?

NBC Dateline, the popular and highly arresting true-crime series, is all set to revisit and re-investigate the murder of Jarmecca Yvonne "Nikki" Whitehead, which took place on January 13, 2010.

The title of the episode is Bad Blood and it will air exclusively on NBC this Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 10 / 9c. The official NBC Dateline synopsis for the upcoming episode titled, Bad Blood read:

"When identical twins find their mother murdered in their home, detectives uncover a hidden diary and puzzling clues buried in the victim's past."

Since the sneak-peek video for the latest NBC Dateline episode was released, viewers have been eager to learn more about what happened to the single Georgia mother and why.

So, without further ado, let's dive in and find out the reason behind the heart-wrenching murder of Jarmecca Yvonne "Nikki" Whitehead, ahead of the arrival of the upcoming NBC Dateline episode.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

All about what happened to Jarmecca Yvonne "Nikki" Whitehead before the upcoming episode of NBC Dateline

How did Jarmecca Yvonne "Nikki" Whitehead's life end?

A still of Nikki Whitehead (Image Via NBC News)

Reportedly, the bright future and the precious life of a single mother named Jarmecca Yvonne "Nikki" Whitehead, ended on January 13, 2010, when she was stabbed and beaten to her terrifying death.

Nikki reportedly had a troubled childhood and lived with her grandmother Della Frazier, who raised her. She was only 17 when she got pregnant with her twin daughters whom she named Jasmiyah "Jas" Whitehead and Tasmiyah "Tas" Whitehead.

She was 34 years old at the time of her murder. The murder was committed by her biological twin daughters Jasmiyah Whitehead and Tasmiyah Whitehead, who were just 16 years of age at the time. They murdered their mother inside their place in the Bridle Ridge Walk subdivision.

Why did the twin sisters murder their mother Nikki Whitehead?

Jasmiyah Whitehead and Tasmiyah Whitehead (Image Via NBC News)

Reportedly, the twins did not have a stable and healthy relationship with their biological mother. For most of their childhood, they lived with their mother's grandmother Della Frazier. However, when they were 13, the twins' custody was requested by their mother and they moved in with her.

However, due to several serious arguments and physical fights, their custody was soon given back to their great-grandmother only to be regained by Nikki Whitehead in January 2010, only a few days before her brutal death.

A still of the crime scene (Image Via NBC News)

The twins were most definitely not happy about living with their mother as they reportedly felt suffocated by her strict rules and parenting style. This was the main reason why they killed their mother.

On the day of Nikki's demise, she got into a serious argument with her twin daughters and soon, the twins attacked her, leading to the merciless killing of Nikki Whitehead.

The twin sisters were convicted for their crimes and were given a 30-year imprisonment sentence each after they pleaded guilty in 2014.

