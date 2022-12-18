NBC’s The Wheel release date and air time

NBC's newest reality TV series, titled The Wheel, is all set to premiere. The forthcoming game show is a trivia competition that is similar to the British series of the same title. Contestants who appear will have to spin the wheel and choose wacky topics for any trivia questions in order to test their knowledge.

The soon-to-be-released game show will premiere on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 10 pm ET/9 pm CT on NBC. The series will feature famous Hollywood celebrities. As per the press release, the official synopsis reads,

"The series features suspenseful high-stakes trivia, laugh-out-loud moments, and more than 50 all-star guests seated on a spectacular 42-foot-wide spinning wheel...Created and hosted by McIntyre, each hourlong episode follows six celebrity guests spinning, advising, and supporting charismatic Contestants as they endeavor to be the last one standing."

Michael McIntyre @McInTweet I’m bringing The Wheel to America on @nbc for the holidays! We’re getting started December 19 with over 50 celebrity guests! #NBCTheWheel I’m bringing The Wheel to America on @nbc for the holidays! We’re getting started December 19 with over 50 celebrity guests! #NBCTheWheel https://t.co/44ys97Sxin

The synopsis continues,

"As the Contestants vie for the chance to win over $100,000, the celebrities lend their expertise in a variety of hilarious and outrageous categories from candy and comedians to poker and politics."

NBC's The Wheel will air every day up until December 30, 2022

Michael McIntyre @McInTweet The Wheel USA spins every night on NBC from Monday 19th! The Wheel USA spins every night on NBC from Monday 19th! https://t.co/jlwd8QOtA6

The Wheel is hosted by well-known comedian Michael McIntyre, who was also the host of the show's version on the BBC. The BBC version had hourlong episodes that followed six celebrity guests helping contestants for a chance to win over $100k.

The show will air every day at 10 pm ET for the first week of the show. From December 26 to December 30, the show will air at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT.

Here's what viewers can expect from episode one

Titled The Wheel: Premiere, the official synopsis for episode one reads,

"Contestants receive help from Cat Cora, Mark McGrath, Todrick Hall, Steve Kornacki, Christina Ricci and Amber Ruffin to answer questions tackling a range of categories from Beyoncé and the '90s to elections and more."

Prior to the premiere of the famed reality TV series, the network released a sneak peek, teasing fans as to what they could expect.

In the trailer, host Michael shared,

"The Wheel is everything you've been missing from your life."

The contestant who is seated in the center of the spinning wheel will get the chance to choose a category of their choice. If they find themselves stuck, they can choose to get help from one of the celebrities present. But the catch is that the contestant will not get to choose the celebrity, the celebrity will be chosen by the wheel.

Whoever the spinning wheel lands on has to help the contestant, even if the question is not in their field of expertise.

The series was created by Michael McIntyre and Dan Baldwin, who also serve as executive producers alongside Jeff Apploff, Noah Bonnett, Mike Darnell, and Brooke Karzen.

The Wheel will premiere on NBC on Monday at 10 pm ET. If viewers miss the episode, it will be available on Peacock the day after it airs. If viewers do not have cable TV, the episodes can be streamed live via Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV.

