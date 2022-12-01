"Nepotism going crazy": Bruce Lee fans unhappy with Mason Lee's casting in Ang Lee's new biopic on martial arts legend

Director Ang Lee is set to make a new Bruce Lee biopic, starring his son Mason in the lead role, according to Deadline. Writer Dan Futterman is currently working on a screenplay for the film, as per the publication.

Fans on Twitter, however, are polarized over the casting of Mason Lee in the titular role. One user described the decision to cast Mason in the film as ''nepotism going crazy.''

Details about the plot are currently being kept under tight wraps, and a tentative release date for the movie is not known at this point.

Netizens call for Mike Moh to be cast as Bruce Lee

Several fans took to Twitter to express their views on Mason Lee portraying Bruce Lee in Ang Lee's upcoming biopic. While some accused Ang Lee of nepotism, others did not seem too enthusiastic about the project itself.

Some fans also mentioned that they'd like to see Mike Moh, who played Lee in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in the lead role.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

Reel and Roll Films - Jupe & Jobu Tupaki Freak @reelandroll I will say, I think Mason Lee will do a good job (solid actor from what I’ve seen) but part of me wishes Mike Moh got the chance to take on Bruce Lee again I will say, I think Mason Lee will do a good job (solid actor from what I’ve seen) but part of me wishes Mike Moh got the chance to take on Bruce Lee again

Along with Ang Lee, Ben Everard, Lawrence Grey, and Brian Bell, Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee will be producing the movie.

Bruce Lee is widely regarded as one of the greatest martial artists of all time. He revolutionized Hollywood with Enter the Dragon, which is considered to be among the greatest martial arts films of all time.

Lee's stature as an action hero in American cinema is believed to have paved the way for more Asian actors in the industry. Some of his other popular movies include Way of the Dragon, Fist of Fury, and The Big Boss.

Lee died young, at the age of 32, in 1973.

Several biopics of Lee have been made in the past, including Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, Bruce Lee: The Man, The Myth, and Bruce Lee: A Dragon Story, to name a few.

More details about Ang Lee's works

Ang Lee is a critically acclaimed filmmaker who's made a number of iconic movies over the years, including Life of Pi, Brokeback Mountain, and many more. Ang Lee's most recent film is Gemini Man, a sci-fi thriller starring Will Smith in the lead role.

The movie focuses on a sniper who's being chased down by a clone of himself. Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per Paramount Pictures' YouTube channel:

''Gemini Man is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move.''

The movie received mixed reviews from critics, but the visual aesthetics and Smith's lead performance were widely praised.

Some of Ang Lee's other popular movies include Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Lus Caution, Sense and Sensibility, and many more.

His highly distinctive and experimental directing style has garnered widespread critical acclaim from film scholars and cinephiles from around the world.

