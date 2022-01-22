Netflix confirms Squid Game season two production

The global hit series Squid Game has officially renewed production for its second season. On January 20, 2022, an American magazine confirmed this with Ted Sarandos, the Co-Chief Executive Officer for Netflix. When asked during an interview about the second season of the hit Netflix series, here is what Sarandos had to say:

"Of course, there will be. The 'Squid Game' universe has just begun."

Prior to this, the director of the hit series, Hwang Dong-hyuk, had hinted at a second season for the show. He went on to say,

"There was immense demand for a second season, and there was a lot of love. So I think that's why there was no choice. The idea is inside my head right now. It is currently in the works."

Additionally, he mentioned how there could even be a third possible season of the show and how that was being discussed.

He then dropped a little surprise for the show's fans by mentioning that actor Lee Jung-jae (who played Song Gi-hun) would be back in season two.

Fans all over the world are excited not just for the revelation of a second season, but the potential of how the show will become another universe altogether since it could bring in completely unique storylines and characters.

Confirmation of Squid Game season two sends netizens into a frenzy

Though the second season for this global hit series was confirmed months ago, netizens are still extremely excited after the recent news. With production for the season now confirmed, fans jumped onto social media platforms to express their feelings of such great news.

One netizen expressed how they would like BLACKPINK'S Jennie to play Song Gi-hun's daughter in the upcoming season.

Another netizen wondered if the upcoming season of the show would have the same cast or a brand new one.

Squid Game, the global phenomenon

Due to an intensely dramatic plot, Squid Game quickly became one of the most-watched series internationally. The story pitched a survival-of-the-fittest concept with twisted versions of beloved childhood games from South Korea. It revolved around the lives of a few game participants while making viewers question their ideas of friendship, loyalty, and betrayal.

The show has reached over 94 countries throughout the world with its immense popularity being attributed to social media and word-of-mouth recommendations. Merely on YouTube alone, content related to the show garnered over 17 billion views in total. Obviously, fans can't wait to relive this global experience with the upcoming second season.

