Netflix's Flashback: Horror, release date, cast, plot, all you need to know

Netflix has been making the moves to ensure a fresh collection of horror flicks before this year's Halloween, and the upcoming short film, Flashback, is sure to catch your eye.

The upcoming short movie features Jemma Moore, who plays the role of a yoga teacher. Her life flashes before her eyes as she finds her home is being invaded, which is reminiscent of one of the most horrifying movies released in 2020 - Host.

The short is making its way to Netflix on October 20, 2023, and has been rated TV-14 in the United States.

Flashback release date and production details explored

Jed Shepherd, the creator of the upcoming short, has collaborated with Spider-Man director and the legend among gory horror flicks, Sam Raimi. He shared his thoughts on a post on X:

"I'm very excited to announce Flashback which I wrote/directed for Netflix. It stars some of the loveliest people I know."

When will Flashback be released on Netflix?

Jed Shepherd's 'gateway horror' titled Flashback will be coming to Netflix on October 20, 2023.

The upcoming short will be of 16 minutes in duration, making it the shortest film ever made by Shepherd.

Who is part of the cast?

Netflix's Flashback brings Host actor Jemma Moore in the lead role of the yoga teacher. She has previously appeared in the Netflix series Lockwood & Co. as Annabel Ward.

The supporting roles will be played by Amar Chadha-Patel (The Third Day), Haley Bishop (Dawn of the Deaf), Zakiy Jogi (Crossfire), Scroobius Pop (Debris), Malik Ibheis (The School for Good and Evil), Edward Linard (Host), and Maya Graham (Invasion).

Synopsis or plot explored

The teaser for the upcoming short showcases a yoga teacher, played by Jemma Moore from the fame of Doom: Annihilation, witnessing an invader break into her house in the middle of a class. She has a quick recap of her life in the meantime as a voiceover takes over, saying:

"If you could control that flash back and live in that moment again, would you change things."

The official synopsis of the short provided by Netflix says:

“A yoga teacher’s life flashes before her eyes during a deadly home invasion, sending her on a desperate race through her past to save the man she loves.”

Netflix's upcoming short has been created with suggestions from the Evil Dead creator Sam Raimi.

Director Trevor Henderson, creator of Siren Head, spoke to Fangoria about his upcoming collaboration with Shepherd and Raimi saying:

"Flashback was a complete joy to work on. Netflix let me write and direct something that's so very close to my heart and I'll never forget that. I got to work with my friends & family and some of the coolest crew in the world."

He continued:

"Having Trevor Henderson design our creature and then bringing Dr. Bones to life made me so happy. Throughout this whole process, I was helped by my mentor Sam Raimi who was always there to bounce ideas off. I hope everyone enjoys this little gateway horror film and remember: I love you more than chips."

The new project from experts in the horror and gore category has got fans excited right before the season for scares sets in. Jed Shepherd is credited for his works in the genre such as Dashcam (2021), Host (2020), and the 2017 series Bite Size Horror.

Flashback releases on Netflix on October 20, 2023 along with Matthew Castellanos and Mike Ambs's Disco Inferno.