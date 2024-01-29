Netflix reunites Ben Affleck and Matt Damon for upcoming thriller, Animals: Here’s everything we know 

Ben Affleck is set to direct a new Netflix crime series titled "Animals," starring Matt Damon. It tells the tale of a mayoral candidate and his wife, as they navigate the kidnapping of their child.

Connor McIntyre wrote Animals, but with edits from Billy Ray, it promises to be a huge movie. It's being made by Affleck, Damon, and Dani Bernfeld from Artists Equity, along with Brad Weston and Collin Creighton from MakeReady.

The movie is set to start shooting in March this year, in Los Angeles. Fans are excited to see Affleck and Damon on screen together. This film will be a special reunion for the two best friends from Boston.

Netflix's Animals: Plot and all known details revealed

Ben Affleck brings his directorial prowess to Netflix's latest venture (Images via IMDb)

Animals on Netflix is a crime thriller, as mentioned. It's about a big-shot mayoral candidate and his wife whose child gets kidnapped. Ben Affleck is in charge and Matt Damon is the star. The two of them guarantee that the suspense never ends.

Written by Connor McIntyre, the plot has a few tweaks by Billy Ray. The movie explores the ordeal of the kidnapping and the mission for justice. Affleck and Damon are known for their teamwork on Good Will Hunting. They will be producing this new film under their company, Artists Equity.

Matt Damon makes his comeback in Netflix's new thriller (Images via IMDb)

Working with Dani Bernfeld, Brad Weston, and Collin Creighton of MakeReady, their goal is to create a movie experience that connects with viewers.

As per Tudum, filming might kick off in LA around March 2024. People are getting more excited about Animals. It's another big step in the long-standing partnership between these artists.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon come together for Netflix's Animals

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, as mentioned, are known for their amazing work in Good Will Hunting. They work together not just on screen, but also off-screen, showing a strong bond that has lasted a long time. The movie Air, which came out in 2023, showcased their talent for telling stories that connect with people all over the world. Now, they have reunited for Netflix's Animals.

The film aims to capture fans' attention once again, exploring the challenges of being a parent and the dynamics of power amid an exciting thriller. Brad Weston and Collin Creighton are the ones behind this, with Michael Joe and Kevin Halloran as the executive producers.

Final Thoughts

As Ben Affleck and Matt Damon team up again for Netflix's Animals, everyone is quite excited. They've worked together before and always deliver, plus the movie's concept is intriguing. People are expecting big things from these two Hollywood powerhouses – acting and a gripping story that'll have fans on the edge of their seats.

As more details are released, the hype for the film just keeps building. It's clear that Affleck and Damon make a killer duo, and fans are waiting to see them work their magic on screen once again.

